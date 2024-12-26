The Corrs to perform in Bangkok on Feb 11

The Corrs, the sibling quartet pop rock band from Ireland, will take you down memory lane with their Bangkok concert at Siam Paragon's Paragon Hall on Feb 11.

Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim rose to international fame with their sophomore 1997 album Talk On Corners, which is also the name of their current tour.

Why name the tour after the album that came out 27 years ago? Talk On Corners is considered to be The Corrs' magnum opus with six successful singles Only When I Sleep, I Never Loved You Anyway, What Can I Do, Dreams (a Fleetwood Mac cover), What Can I Do (Tin Tin Out Remix) and So Young (K-Klass Remix).

Based on the average setlist of Talk On Corners Tour 2024, fans can expect to see them perform all of the aforementioned songs alongside hits from other popular albums such as Forgiven, Not Forgotten and In Blue, as well as a few deep cuts from their post-2000 albums Home and White Light. Their seventh studio album Jupiter Calling is absent from their current 20-plus setlist.

The four-tier tickets to see "The Corrs: Talk On Corners Tour Bangkok" will be available via Thai Ticket Major on Dec 27 from noon.