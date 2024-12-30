Art events that made 2024

The Year of the Dragon marked another 12 months of continued growth for the Thai art industry. Here are significant events that took place in 2024.

Moo Deng in the Art World

Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippo in Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri, became a global social media sensation in 2024. Her adorable, playful and bouncy behaviour captured the hearts of people worldwide. Her lively personality inspired creators to produce countless memes and artworks featuring her.

Some of the most famous memes featured Moo Deng in hilarious scenarios, such as alongside Keanu Reeves as John Wick's pet in the iconic action movie John Wick. The beloved pygmy hippo also appeared walking alongside renowned characters from the American superhero movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

Influencer Of The Year 2024 by Tear Factory Boy. Tear Factory Boy

Aside from inspiring memes, Moo Deng captivated both established and aspiring illustrators to create countless pieces of fanart. For instance, Japanese illustrator Juno, who is renowned for her charming cat illustrations and followed by over 480,000 people on the account @mofu_sand on X (Twitter), could not resist Moo Deng's charm. She created an illustration which features a group of cats dressed in Moo Deng-inspired suits.

Another Japanese illustrator, @imoko_iimo, with over 934,000 YouTube subscribers, who is known for creating many unique cute characters and popular Line stickers, released an endearing illustration of Moo Deng in September in response to overwhelming requests from followers.

Bangkok Illumination Festival 2024. Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)

Moo Deng even appeared in a museum. As part of Bangkok Art Biennale 2024, a tiny sculpture of Moo Deng was placed among historical pottery cow figures at the National Museum Bangkok. A curator explained that the exhibit, which blends the contemporary Moo Deng pottery with historical sculptures, aims to explore the interplay between ancient artefacts and modern creations. Viewers are encouraged to reflect on questions of authenticity and how the significance of these artefacts evolves over time.

Bangkok Illumination Festival 2024.

Created by rookie artist, Tear Factory Boy, Moo Deng became the subject of the oil painting Influencer Of The Year 2024. Due to his interest in internet memes, Tear Factory Boy crafted this piece to capture how Moo Deng's facial expressions captivated people around the world and led to her appearance in both local and international news outlets as well as numerous memes.

Organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Bangkok Illumination Festival 2024 runs until Jan 5 with the theme "Moo Deng Takes Over Bangkok". This festival turns Bangkok into a playful, illuminated wonderland. The city's landmarks are filled with unique installations, dazzling light displays and an electrifying atmosphere.

As the festival mascot, Moo Deng will appear across three routes (the Pathumwan-Nimibutr Stadium Route, the Hua Lamphong-Yaowarat Route and the Asoke-Sukhumvit Route) and nine landmarks.

Visitors will see Moo Deng in a variety of forms. For instance, Moo Deng as DJ Deng is at Nimibutr Stadium. Madame Deng, a stylish female shopper, can be found at One Siam Skywalk. Muay Deng, dressed in the traditional Chinese attire, stands at the Odeon Circle. Dengzilla, a giant version of Moo Deng, appears at Hua Lamphong Station.

Bangkok Art Biennale

Bangkok Art Biennale 2024, a major art event in Thailand, has already opened to the public and will continue to run until Feb 28 under the theme "Nurture Gaia". The event is organised by the Thai Beverage and Bangkok Art Biennale Foundation in collaboration with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Tourism Authority of Thailand and Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau.

The Sun Of The Front Palace by Komkrit Tepthian.

Bangkok Art Biennale 2024 exhibits over 200 artworks from 76 artists (39 nationalities) at 11 vibrant venues across Bangkok, ranging from modern spaces to cultural landmarks. The National Gallery of Thailand, the National Museum Bangkok – Siwamokkha Phimal Hall, and One Bangkok are three new venues that were added to the festival. The exhibitions are suitable for people of all ages, whether they are art enthusiasts or those seeking photogenic spots for their social media.

The exhibit at the National Museum Bangkok showcases historical artefacts along with contemporary works by renowned artists such as Cuprum 0,3% Unguentum Metallicum Praepartum by German artist Joseph Beuys; The Sun Of The Front Palace by Thai artist Komkrit Tepthian; and Fish, Fire, Fallout by Thai artist Nakrob Moonmanas.

The Horde by Haritorn Akarapat. Bangkok Art Biennale 2024

One of the highlight pieces is The Horde created by Haritorn Akarapat. The Horde is a group of 15 fibreglass sculptures, ranging from 2-5m high. They are set as a mob, interacting with one another and forming a space inside which visitors are invited to stroll around. This installation was made specifically for the garden at Wat Arun.

The most popular art pieces on social media platforms are Breathing installations created by Korean artist Choi Jeong Hwa. These massive sculptures resemble colourful and whimsical fruits and vegetables which aim to raise awareness about environmental changes.

Breathing by Korean artist Choi Jeong Hwa.

Thailand Biennale, Phuket 2025

The Thailand Biennale is another significant art event, with each edition rotating to different locations. The upcoming edition is set to take place in Phuket from November 2025 to April 2026. The event will showcase artworks from over 60 local and international artists across various venues in Phuket.

In August, Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, the Minister of Culture, announced that Thailand Biennale, Phuket 2025, is a collaboration between the Office of Contemporary Art and Culture under the Ministry of Culture, Phuket Province, artist networks and private sectors.

Thailand Biennale, Phuket 2025. Thailand Biennale, Phuket 2025

The theme of this edition, "Eternal (Kalpa)", focuses on the sustainable relationship between humans and nature. The exhibition employs multidisciplinary art as tools to explore this concept which addresses the challenges of coexistence and fragility of the natural world, that is impacted by disrespectful actions and unstainable practices. The exhibition presents through the concept of "time".

The exhibition will be displayed in three districts. Venues include the Phuket Contemporary Art Gallery, The Chartered Bank, the Phuket Chaloem Phrakiat Park and Phuket Thaihua Museum.

Agni Gallery. Agni Gallery

More Art Spaces

As the art industry has grown, more art spaces have emerged in Bangkok. Galerie Monument is one of them. The gallery was founded by Chantisa Tetanonsakul, known for creating the character Bob The Nice Guy. Galerie Monument reflects her belief in art as a foundation for all kinds of creativity. Inspired by her travels to international galleries and connections within the art world, Chantisa aims to bring art to a new frontier, making it accessible to the public. Located near Wat Phra Sri Mahathat BTS Station, Galerie Monument was initially situated in Bang Khen, but is currently under renovation. Visitors can explore its second branch in Songwat.

Museum Pier. Apaisuwan,Samatcha

After the great success of their collections in the exhibition "200 Years Journey Through Thai Modern Art History" at the National Gallery Bangkok, Kornkamol and Piriya Vachajitpan, a married couple and avid art collectors, established Museum Pier. Located at Thaachang Wangluang, visitors can explore a diverse collection of artworks by renowned Thai artists spanning from the reign of Rama IV to the present day. This includes works by masters such as Khrua In Khong, Thawan Duchanee, Misiem Yipintsoi and Alex Face.

Located in Ruamrudee, Agni Gallery is a contemporary art gallery which covers an area of 700m². Set to open in January, the inaugural exhibition will feature works by famous artists such as Mr Brainwash, Adam Handler, Peter Opheim, Emilio Garcia and Pollyanna.