Exhibition brings K-pop stars NCT Dream to Bangkok

Fans of K-pop sensation NCT Dream can feel close to their idols at the "Dream Vibe" exhibition in Bangkok. The show, running for the first time in Southeast Asia, is currently on display at Iconsiam.

Visitors can journey into the world of NCT Dream and immerse in their youthful energy and stories. The exhibition tells the story of friendship, passion and growth and will leave fans with unforgettable memories.

This exhibition takes visitors on a journey through the members' growth via different zones, including Yo! Dream!, featuring photos of NCT Dream members; We Go Up, an interactive content zone inspired by basketball which reflects NCT Dream's playful and energetic side; Life Is Still Going On, which will transport fans to a carefree day at the beach with NCT Dream; Drive, a nostalgic section that showcases childhood toys, photos, debut-era memories and outfits worn in past performances; Dear Dream, a special section of stories from interviews; and MD Zone, which features Bangkok-exclusive merchandise, such as Thai-inspired elephant-print pants and DIY keyrings. "Dream Vibe" is undoubtedly a must visit for NCT Dream fans. However, the exhibition also has the potential to introduce NCT Dream to a wider audience an after experiencing charming and genuine interactions, along with catchy and vibrant music, newcomers may find themselves wanting to learn more about NCT Dream.

( Photos: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Dream Vibe is now on display on the 7th Floor of Iconsiam until Feb 2. Tickets cost 400 baht for students (with ID) and 500 baht for the general public. Tickets can be purchased at the entrance.