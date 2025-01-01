Kylie Minogue to perform at Siam Paragon in March

Global icon Kylie Minogue will be flown into the Kingdom for "Kylie Minogue: Tension Tour 2025" at the Paragon Hall of Siam Paragon on March 10.

This will be the first show in Bangkok in 14 years by the Australian singer, songwriter and actress who released her dance-pop and electro-pop album, Tension II, in October. Comprising 13 songs, the record includes nine new tracks plus the latest dance hit, Edge Of Saturday Night, with The Blessed Madonna.

This 17th album is a high-energy, high-octane sequel to the No.1 album and global smash Tension, released a year earlier.

Set to be her biggest tour since 2011, the Tension Tour will open in her home country of Australia next month and head to Asia in March. It will then go to North America, visit the UK in May before moving across Europe.

With 17 studio albums under her belt in a career that spans over four decades, the 56-year-old singer received the Global Icon Award at the Brit Awards 2024. Last year also saw Kylie take home the Best Pop Dance Recording Grammy for the smash hit Padam Padam, release a series of high profile collaborations, and perform an awe-inspiring and critically lauded headline show at London's BST Hyde Park.

Tickets cost 3,500, 4,500, 5,500, 6,500, 8,500 and 12,200 baht and can be purchased from thaiticketmajor.com.