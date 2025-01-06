The many faces of Lee Jung-jae

Only one day after its release late last month, Squid Game Season 2 reached first spot on Netflix's top 10 TV shows in Thailand.

Award-winning actor Lee Jung-jae has also become one of the most talked-about stars on social media. In Squid Game Season 2, he returns as player number 456 to overthrow those behind the deadly game.

But there's more to Lee than just player 456. He has starred in many films and series before. Let's have a look at some. All are streaming on Netflix.

Il Mare. imdb.com

Il Mare

In this South Korean version of The Lake House starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, Lee stars alongside leading South Korean actress Jun Ji-hyun. The film takes us back to 1999 where a voice actor moves from Il Mare, a seaside house, leaves a Christmas card in its mailbox. An architecture student receives it in 1997 and a friendship separated by two years begins.

Chief Of Staff

In this 2020 series, Lee plays chief of staff for a politician who influences power behind the scenes while pursuing his own ambitions to rise to the top.

Svaha: The Sixth Finger. imdb.com

Svaha: The Sixth Finger

The 2019 film follows Pastor Park, played by Lee, who works to expose suspicious religious groups. He's hired to look into the cult group Deer Mount. Meanwhile, police captain Hwang investigates a murder case and the main suspect is a member of the Deer Mount cult.

The film won Best Art Direction and Best Lighting at the 2020 Grand Bell Awards in South Korea while Lee Jae-in won Best Actress at the 2020 Baek Sang Art Awards.