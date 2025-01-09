Neilson Hays Library presents 'Early Music Concert'
PUBLISHED : 9 Jan 2025 at 04:00

Makiko Asahi. Neilson Hays Library
Neilson Hays Library is hosting "Early Music Concert" featuring different instruments and musical styles from three musicians, on Sunday at 6.30pm.

Japanese instrumentalist Tomo Kida, Thai cellist Kunut Chaloempornpong aka Pukao and Japanese historical keyboard player Makiko Asahi will take the audience on a musical voyage through music from 17th century Italy to 18th century Scotland via the Netherlands, France, England and Germany.

They will present different colours of sound created by the combinations of many instruments -- flauto traverso, recorder, bagpipe, cello and spinet (a small harpsichord).

The repertoire includes Dario Castello's Sonata Prima, Jacob van Eyck's Engels Nachtegaeltje, Francois Couperin's Le Rossignol-En-Amour, Arcangelo Corelli's La Follia, Georg Philipp Telemann's Sonata C-Dur and Antonio Vivaldi's Sonata RV40.

Also presented on this magical evening will be Greensleeves To A Ground And Its Variations, as well as Scottish Tune Set (1690–1800) by various composers -- Rosline Castle, The Flower Of Edinburgh, Comely Garden and Mrs. Tulloh's Jig.

Kunut Chaloempornpong. photos courtesy of Neilson Hays Library

Kida studied both early music and Celtic music in Scotland and occasionally teaches period instrument as a volunteer lecturer at several universities in Bangkok.

Having earned a master's degree in cello performance from Belgium, Pukao has played with several youth and professional orchestras and chamber music ensembles. Asahi, meanwhile, graduated with three master's degrees in piano, piano chamber music, and harpsichord from Germany.

Tickets cost 700 baht (600 baht for members and 400 baht for students).

Visit neilsonhayslibrary.org or call 02-233-1731.

Tomo Kida. Neilson Hays Library

TRENDING