House of tricky headed to Bangkok

Xikers will perform at MCC Hall Ngamwongwan on Jan 17

PUBLISHED : 13 Jan 2025 at 12:23

WRITER: Nianne-Lynn Hendricks

K-pop rookie artist group, Xikers will perform in Bangkok on Jan 17, as they are heading to Asia for a tour. The world tour called “Tricky House: First Encounter” will take the group to Bangkok, where they will perform at MCC Hall Ngamwongwan, on Jan 19 in Kuala Lumpur (JioSpace), Jan 25 in Macau (H853 Entertainment Place) and on Feb 1 in Jakarta (Bengkel Space). 

Xikers is a 10-member multi-national boy group under KQ Entertainment from South Korea. Combining the value of the variable "x" for unknown coordinates and the term "hikers" in reference to travellers, their group name represents them as 10 boys travelling through infinite time and space based on their own coordinates.

Their debut shook up the K-pop scene on March 30, 2023, exploding onto the charts with their first EP and hitting sales of more than 100k in its first week of release. The debut EP House Of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing ranked them No.41 on the Billboard Artist 100 and landed at No.4 on the Billboard World Album Chart and No.1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists Chart.

Their following releases also pulled multiple placements on the Billboard charts, earning xikers the title as the first 5th generation K-pop boy group to land two albums in the top 100 of the Billboard 200 charts within just one year of their debut.

With every music release, the group has continuously garnered large-scale attention and a growing fanbase from all around the world for their high energy performances. Only a few months after their debut, xikers took their dynamic discography to the global stage with a world tour boasting sold out stops through Japan, the US, and Europe.

