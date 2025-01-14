Photo exhibition reframes history

A collection of pictures taken in Paris and Bangkok in traditionally Thai spaces filled with history are showcased during "Rang Ruam Samai", at So Heng Tai Mansion on Charoen Krung Road until Jan 26.

Presented by West Eden gallery in partnership with Geneva-based Espace_L, the photo exhibition features works by Julien Spiewak who continues the concept of "Corps de Style", which refers to the type of furniture copied and stylised from the 19th and 20th centuries.

His interpretation refers to story-filled private collections, homes and museums. These photographic essays draw inspiration from these spaces inhabited and unseen -- places that have seen history yet have hardly seen modernity.

In his work, the pieces evoke the human body -- the curve of an armrest, the bust of a face, an open doorway, or the pattern of a wallpaper, which Spiewak sees as a subtle calling toward the human body.

He looks to explore the dialogue between antique and historic-styled furniture, architecture and sculptures in relation to the modern human body. He invites the audience to dive into his research on this relationship and disrupt these once more inhabited spaces.

The human body and its parts, however, are a perceived implication. Figuring out the desire of the photograph and the cultural impact of the body and its place in space is a new experience for Spiewak.

The exhibition will move to West Eden on Sukhumvit 31 from Feb 6 to March 9.