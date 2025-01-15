New releases for your streaming pleasure: Jan 15-21

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Severance: Season 2

Premieres on Jan 17

Mark Scout manages a department at Lumon Industries. There, employees have undergone a surgical procedure called severance that separates their memories at work from their personal ones. As a result, each person has two distinct identities: an “innie", who only remembers what happens at the office, and an “outie", who is oblivious to their professional life. Mark and his co-workers' innies discover bizarre facts about Lumon and eventually cross the severance barrier and interact with the outside world. Season 2 will deal with the fallout of their actions and Lumon's true motives.

NETFLIX

XO, Kitty: Season 2

Premieres on Jan 16

Kitty returns to Seoul ready for a fresh start, but her plan for a drama-free semester fizzles fast amid new faces, messy crushes and family secrets.

Back In Action

Premieres on Jan 17

Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Matt and Emily find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

PRIME VIDEO

Unstoppable

Premieres on Jan 16

Unstoppable is the inspiring true story of Anthony Robles who was born with one leg but whose indomitable spirit and unbreakable resolve empowered him to defy the odds and pursue his dreams. With the unwavering love and support of his devoted mother Judy and the encouragement of his coaches, Anthony fights through adversity to earn a spot on the Arizona State Wrestling team. But it will demand everything he has, physically and mentally, to achieve his ultimate quest to become an NCAA Champion.

The Calendar Killer

Premieres on Jan 16

It is Friday night. Jules Tannberg, a volunteer for a telephone hotline for women who seek a calming voice on the other end of the line to accompany them as they make their way home late at night or who call for help in an emergency. None of the calls have ever been a really serious case. Until today, when Jules speaks with Kara. The young woman is terrified. She believes she is being followed by a man who had already attacked her once before. And who drew a date on her bedroom wall in blood, announcing the date of her death. And that day is just around the corner…

Molly-Mae: Behind It All

Premieres on Jan 17

The new docuseries that takes us behind the scenes and follows social media start Molly-Mae’s journey after her highly publicised break-up. Viewers will see Molly-Mae adapt to the challenges of motherhood while preparing to launch her biggest venture to date: “Maebe”. The first three episodes of Molly-Mae: Behind It All will launch on 17 January and the remaining three episodes will drop in Spring 2025.