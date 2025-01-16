New movies out this week: Jan 16-22

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Wolf Man

Directed by Leigh Whannell.

Who’s in it?

Julia Garner, Christopher Abbott and Sam Jaeger.

What’s it about?

A family at a remote farmhouse is attacked by an unseen animal, but as the night stretches on, the father begins to transform into something unrecognisable.

Why watch it?

Christopher Abbott replaced Ryan Gosling in late development of the film.

Babygirl

Directed by Halina Reijn.

Who’s in it?

Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson and Antonio Banderas.

What’s it about?

A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much-younger intern.

Why watch it?

Kidman won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at The Venice Festival in 2024.

Consecration

Directed by Christopher Smith.

Who’s in it?

Jena Malone, Danny Huston and Will Keen.

What’s it about?

After the alleged suicide of her priest brother, Grace travels to the remote Scottish convent where he fell to his death. Distrusting the Church's account, she uncovers murder, sacrilege and a disturbing truth about herself.

Why watch it?

Near the beginning of the movie and in a clear nod to the “Movie Contact” (1997) where Malone starred as Young Ellie, her character Grace walks into her apartment only to reveal that the camera followed her reflection on a mirror, recreating the famous “mirror effect” of the Robert Zemeckis' film.

Panor

Directed by Putthipong Saisrikaew.

Who’s in it?

Cherprang Areekul, Saifah Thanthana, Pijika Jittaputta, Rattanawadi Wongthong, Sahaschai Chumrum, Chalita Suansane, Jakarin Kangwankiatchai, Nattawat Thantaweeprasert and Kritchayos Lertprapai.

What’s it about?

The story of a young girl born on a fateful day when a village ritual unleashed a mysterious curse. Feared and shunned by her community, Panor is branded as a harbinger of misfortune. Those near her often fell victim to sinister black magic. By chance, Panor uncovered the dark truth: a powerful curse had been cast upon her from birth, chaining her to a life of supernatural torment. But what exactly is the malevolent destiny that has followed her since her first breath?

Why watch it?

A harrowing tale of sorcery, secrets and terror.

Ive The 1St World Tour In Cinema: Show What I Have

Directed by Jo Yoon-soo.

Who’s in it?

Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo.

What’s it about?

The first concert film by Ive. It took place during the encore Seoul concerts of the group's "Show What I Have" world tour at KSPO Dome on Aug 10-11, 2024.

Why watch it?

For their “jewel-like charm and unrivalled performances”.

Tomorrow X Together: Hyperfocus In Cinemas

Who’s in it?

K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT), which has Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Ka.

What’s it about?

Feel the adrenaline with stunning visuals, surround sound, and 4DX effects.

Why watch it?

In 2023, the quintet was one of four K-pop acts to be listed among the 10 biggest-selling recording artists of the year, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.