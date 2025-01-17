Gritty cop drama

Patrol police show On Call is designed to cater to fans of Southland (2009) and Jake Gyllenhaal's film End Of Watch (2012). Like its predecessors, it delivers a thrilling experience that immerses viewers in the perspective of patrol officers -- those who risk their lives every day.

Co-created by Tim Walsh and Elliot Wolf and directed by Eriq LaSalle and Brenna Malloy, On Call follows rookie officer Alex Diaz (Brandon Larracuente) and veteran officer Traci Harmon (Troian Bellisario) as they patrol the streets of Long Beach, California. By blending footage from body cams, dash cams and cell phones, the series achieves a cinéma vérité style that explores the moral complexities of protecting and serving a diverse community.

For the most part, I enjoyed the episodes of On Call. However, the show occasionally feels uneven. There are moments when it aims to be gritty and intense but instead feels like it's trying too hard. I can't quite pinpoint whether it's the dialogue, the acting, or the point-of-view cinematography, but something about the execution prevents the show from fully realising its potential. It just doesn't quite get there.

Story-wise, the eight-episode series offers plenty for audiences to engage with. The first four episodes follow one overarching storyline before pivoting to another arc that connects back to earlier events. Naturally, even though Diaz and Harmon are patrol officers, the series adds a detective-like element to heighten the drama. They frequently mention handing cases over to detectives, but of course, where's the fun in that? While this creative choice adds excitement, it might frustrate viewers seeking a more realistic portrayal of law enforcement. On Call also often takes liberties with the roles and responsibilities of its officers, emphasising their heroism over procedural accuracy.

The show's use of POV scenes -- such as action sequences viewed through dash cams -- give the show a compelling found-footage aesthetic. These handheld camera moments drop viewers directly into the chaos, making them feel immersed in the action. At times, this technique delivers an adrenaline rush but in other instances, it can feel disorienting. Fortunately, the series strikes a solid balance, preventing the effect from becoming overwhelming.

Troian Bellisario is an intriguing casting choice for officer Traci Harmon. It's clear she's eager to shed her previous television persona with this role. However, her performance occasionally feels stiff which, unfortunately, isn't a compliment. I also can't offer much praise for Brandon Larracuente as officer Diaz. Their on-screen chemistry and camaraderie are passable but never fully convincing. While watching, I couldn't help but wonder how much more compelling their dynamic could have been with different actors in these roles.

The pacing in several episodes feels uneven and at times dragged out. Certain procedural subplots lose momentum and some supporting characters remain underdeveloped. These issues detract from the overall impact of the show, making some moments feel less engaging than they should.

That said, I still enjoyed On Call. The drama fan in me appreciated its poignant, gritty narrative, even though some confrontations and awkward banter left much to be desired. Still, any show that encourages viewers to appreciate those who risk their lives daily deserves recognition. On Call offers enough moral ambiguity to make its characters intriguing and complex. While it may not be groundbreaking, it presents a grim, gripping portrayal of the harsh realities of urban life and the officers sworn to protect it.