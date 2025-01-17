A brutal look at the Wild West

If you're diving into Netflix's latest Western miniseries, American Primeval, you might find yourself reminded of the 2015 Leonardo DiCaprio film The Revenant. Well, guess what? You wouldn't be wrong. The two share striking similarities and it's not just because American Primeval was penned by the same screenwriter, Mark L. Smith. Both narratives explore survival, hardship, and the relentless pursuit of a goal -- all set against the backdrop of a brutal and unforgiving era. They're dark, gritty tales where protagonists endure unimaginable dangers, reflecting the raw violence of the Western frontier.

The six-episode miniseries transports viewers to 1857 America, where crime and suffering are rampant. Innocence and tranquillity are losing ground to hatred and fear. Peace is scarce, compassion even rarer. In these ruthless lands, survival is the only priority.

American Primeval weaves together multiple storylines that intersect throughout the series. We follow Sara Rowell (Betty Gilpin) and her son Devin (Preston Mota) as they journey across treacherous terrain to reunite with her husband. Another thread delves into the territorial expansion of the Mormons, led by governor Brigham Young. The narrative also brings us into the daily life at Fort Bridger, managed by its founder, Jim Bridger. Additionally, we witness violent clashes between white settlers and Indigenous tribes, exacerbated by masked butchers impersonating Native warriors to incite conflict. There's even a revenge-driven subplot following Jacob Pratt (Dane DeHaan), a man searching for his abducted wife. Rather than converging into a single narrative, these storylines collectively paint a broad and brutal picture of life during this turbulent time.

What sets American Primeval apart is its unflinching portrayal of the American frontier's harsh realities. The show doesn't sanitise the violence or romanticise the era. Instead, it immerses viewers in a raw, unforgiving landscape where survival often requires brutality. This authenticity is both captivating and disturbing, making it a standout entry in the Western genre. While the series has its flaws -- notably an inconsistent narrative and some perplexing filming techniques -- American Primeval remains a gripping watch. It's raw and visceral, capturing the harsh realities of the Old West where religion, government and Native American tribes violently intersect.

The first episode brilliantly sets the tone with a harrowing, tragic event that immediately immerses the audience. From the opening scene, where Sara and Devin wait at a desolate train station, the show authentically transports viewers to the 1800s. But this isn't a polished, romanticised version of the era. The production design, from its rugged sets to the stark visuals, emphasises the unforgiving landscapes and searing realism that permeate every frame.

However, I must admit it took me some time to adjust to the show's presentation -- not the story, but the filming style. Despite the historical setting, the cinematography feels modern. The camera work moves with hypnotic fluidity, closely tracking characters through emotional, physical, and violent turmoil. Unconventional angles, like shots from a wagon wheel's perspective or over-the-shoulder views of a driver steering, combined with handheld sequences, create a subtle sense of vertigo. These choices aren't inherently bad, but they initially clashed with the period setting. Moreover, the CGI and digital filming -- while crisp -- lacks the gritty texture that might have better matched the rugged environment.

From an action standpoint, the series doesn't hold back. Much like the intense sequences in The Revenant, American Primeval delivers brutally realistic combat. A standout moment in the first episode features a savage, one-shot action scene that's urgent, harrowing, and unforgettable -- the kind of sequence viewers will be talking about long after. The violence in American Primeval isn't gratuitous but serves to highlight the brutal reality of the time. It showcases the viciousness of human nature when survival is on the line. The battles, ambushes and personal confrontations are all handled with a rawness that feels authentic, contributing to the show's immersive quality.

But the show isn't without its drawbacks. Of the various subplots, the search for Jacob Pratt's missing wife is the weakest. DeHaan portrays Jacob as a stubborn, religiously driven and naive man, also a survivor of a massacre. Unfortunately, this subplot feels aimless and underwhelming, lacking the emotional weight and narrative engagement of the other storylines.

At times, I questioned the show's overall purpose. Ultimately, I believe it's meant to offer an unflinching glimpse into a violent chapter of America's expansion. It doesn't sanitise the brutal quest for land domination, exposing the bloodshed inflicted upon Indigenous tribes while also acknowledging intertribal conflicts. Despite these missteps, the series excels in portraying the era's unforgiving nature. The environment itself becomes a character -- cold, indifferent and often deadly. The sprawling landscapes are both beautiful and menacing, reflecting the internal struggles of the characters as they fight for survival.

The series confronts the viewer with the raw, untamed spirit of the American frontier, forcing us to grapple with the darker aspects of history. It's not a comfortable watch, but it is a necessary one for fans of the genre.

Despite my initial hesitation with its modern filming techniques and occasionally disjointed storytelling, American Primeval is undeniably worth watching. This six-episode series is a relentless, wild ride. If you're a fan of Westerns and crave gritty action and intense drama, this series deserves a spot on your binge list.