Bangkok Music City returns in March

The 2025 edition of Bangkok Music City is scheduled to return after four years on March 1-2 to various spots in the Charoen Krung area.

Three local acts have been confirmed to participate, namely rock band Slot Machine, rapper Milli and indie trio Kiki. They will be joined by 10 independent music acts from around Asia.

Slot Machine already has substantial international cred, having performed at music festivals such as Vive Latino in Mexico last year, while their latest single Walk The Earth was executive-produced by OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder.

Rapper Milli is the first Thai artist to ever perform at Coachella in 2022 and has scored international hits through collaboration with South Korean singer Bibi in The Weekend and Japanese girl group Atarashii Gakko! in Drama.

Kiki may be less known compared to the two aforementioned but the electronic pop band has already toured for five cities in Japan and was named Best Alter Asia Artists at Tokyo Alter Music Award in Japan.

Bangkok Music City was founded in 2019 as a platform to promote Thai music and entertainment to the world through conferences and showcases of Thai and international artists. Music business delegates and insiders from different countries are invited to scout for potential acts who can perform concerts or join music festivals in their respective countries.

Co-organised by Live Nation Tero, Fungjai and Nylon Thailand, the epicentre of Bangkok Music City will be the main stage at the General Post Office. Visitors are encouraged to venue-hop as other showcase spots will be held in Talat Noi and along Charoen Krung.

Music lovers can expect 50 music acts across five stages. Visit Bangkok Music City's website.