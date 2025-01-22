Meet you at the arena of art

Twenty years young and emerging as an even more sophisticated and inspiring go-to could be one way to describe the current incarnation of Siam Paragon. Extensive renovations that began in early 2024 have transformed the luxury mall into an even more glossy Mecca for high-end brands. But the retail epicentre is also trying to make a visitor's experience better by adding an arena of art that shows pieces by internationally-acclaimed artists from around the world. "We are the pride of Bangkok, and we are moving towards becoming established on the world stage," says Salawit Suviporn, executive vice president, Head of Think Tank at Siam Piwat. "Following Siam Paragon's 'luxury for all' initiative, we understand that everyone's [definition of] luxury is different, so we must cater to every group, age and sex. Art is one thing that binds everything together. The public spaces will showcase art to create wonderful experiences for visitors."

Across 100,000m² from the G floor to the 4th floor, visitors will come across site-specific, contemporary art pieces that have been carefully curated and created for Siam Paragon. Ten artworks are currently on display, while the remaining ten will be unveiled throughout the year to celebrate the mall's 20-year legacy. Thai artists are definitely a part of the showcase. An instantly recognisable sculpture Uoy Ma I featuring the character with mango-shaped hair, Nong Mamuang, by Wisut Ponnimit sits on the first floor. On the second floor, Didn't Come This Far To Go Back, a wooden sculpture by Inson Wongsam, a Thai national artist in visual arts (1999), is inspired by his solo journey on a scooter to Florence.

Further big names to look out for include French visual artist Pascal Dombis' Aurora art installation that takes its inspiration from the Northern Lights. For something more interactive, French artist and pioneer of digital art of over 40 years, Miguel Chevalier, offers captivating pieces Kinetic Waves and Vortex, which dazzle with every human movement. The remaining ten artists have yet to be named, but the latest masterpiece unveiled last week was by the modern-day Dali, Jaime Hayon. His 3.75m sculpture, The Future In Our Hand, features a white monkey gazing into a golden sphere. Following Hayon's trademark style that evokes joy and roly-poly cuteness, his playful monkey sports snazzy shoes and golden glasses while having a profound moment of reflection. "It's trying to anchor a deep theme in a sweet way," Hayon says with a smile.

A native of Madrid, the artist-designer is recognised as one of the Top 100 Designers by Wallpaper magazine. Hayon has created acclaimed works for over 25 years and his artistic vision sought by brands and clients of various industries, ranging from luxury jeweller Cartier, designer furniture Fritz Hansen to the fashion giant Zara. Besides his commercial work of designing spaces for hotels, restaurants and exhibitions, his own art pieces have found permanent spots at prestigious museums and institutions all around the world. In Thailand, Hayon's interior designs can be viewed at the House of Fritz Hansen in Soi Somkid and at The Standard hotel. This monkey sculpture featuring sandstone and stainless steel is a completely new piece that was exclusively created for Siam Paragon.

"The monkey is holding the ball and it's looking at itself, but it's also looking at its surroundings," the Spanish designer explained while recently in Bangkok to introduce his work. "For me, it's a thinking object. It makes us think about ourselves, how important we are, the time we have in this life and how the future can be beautiful if we focus. There is something about the reflection. When you take a selfie, it reflects everything and it's interesting to see what's happening."

Although Hayon's works usually feature a bright array of colours, the artist mainly stuck to white stone powder in order to create the texture and details. Much consideration had gone into the sculpture to suit its space so it can also be viewed from different angles around the mall. "There are lots of details like the lines and the shoes are always quite funny," he explains the ethos behind his sculpture. "In the work I do, I always do cool shoes. There's a lot of precision in the form because it's quite organic. The material I used needed to be easy to adapt to the form and long-lasting. The metal allowed for reflection and this combination of something more raw and dry with something more luxurious is nice. I thought a lot about the colour and finish and how it should match the space. It's very elegant. For me, I would not make a red sculpture -- it's too shocking for me. I think it should be there and found, but it shouldn't be screaming."

"Sometimes I think I'm still in my old life, I was a Thai in the middle of Chiang Mai," he says as he shares how Thai culture had influenced the statue. "I make a lot of sculptures that are really crazy. Some of the most beautiful things are to see these colours from all these beautiful temples. For me, the temples are the most beautiful place: it's full of energy; the way it's made for the people but it's like a gallery. It's really rich and there's something magnificent about it. The link with Thailand is the fact that when you go to a temple or have a moment to meditate, you are thinking about yourself and reflecting. When we are going around shopping and meeting people, we are too distracted. [With this] there is a moment of pause and that's already beautiful. There's something very poetic and symbolic about that."

Speaking about the impact of art in a public space, he goes on to say: "For me, it's important that art provokes something, whether you love it or hate it. If you just pass by, it doesn't mean anything. Art is meant to be a reflection of a person's world and ideas. It's like living in a book or sentence in a street. It makes us think for a second. I think when we are in a space like Paragon, it's so big and every shop is a world on its own. We are in the intermediate space that we can relax, think and breathe. It's important to have art in these public spaces, because people do visit malls more than museums today."

As an endless powerhouse of creativity, Hayon's advice to aspiring artists is to remain true to themselves. "Go to a cave, close yourself and see nothing," he says half-jokingly. "The problem today is there are so many visuals on social media that it's hard to not do something like others. Every person is unique and you need to find where you come from and embrace that. Make it yours and create your aesthetic. That's what I did when I first started and created my own world. Find why you are unique and do it with no fear. Try what you feel is right without expectations and without thinking about what others think. That way, you will be original and special. It's important to be what this monkey symbolises -- to look at yourself."