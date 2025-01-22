New releases for your streaming pleasure: Jan 22-28

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Prime Target

Premiers on Jan 22

In this British conspiracy thriller, a postgrad named Edward Brooks is working on a breakthrough in math theory that will revolutionise the field. He's close to finding a pattern in prime numbers that'll allow him to decrypt any computer security algorithm. However, he soon realises that someone is trying to destroy his research from the shadows. Throughout the season, Brooks will have to unravel the plot against him and find out who is behind it.

Eva the Owlet: Season 2

Premieres on Jan 24

Based on the best-selling children's book series Owl Diaries, Eva the Owlet centres around a little owl learning about the world around her. Each night, Eva discovers something new about life and reflects on her journey by writing in her diary. Along the way, she makes friends and tries to help anyone she meets. Season 2 offers even more adventures with Eva and retains the eye-popping papercraft art style that parents love.

NETFLIX

The Night Agent: Season 2

Premieres on Jan 23

The hunt for a CIA agent accused of leaking secrets puts Peter and Rose in the crosshairs of a ruthless intelligence broker and a deadly war criminal.

PRIME VIDEO

The Killer’s Game

Premieres on Jan 23

Follows veteran assassin Joe Flood; who is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and authorises a kill on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow. After ordering the kill; he finds out that he was misdiagnosed and must then fend off the army of former colleagues trying to kill him.