New movies out this week: Jan 23-29

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Heretic

Directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

Who’s in it?

Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East.

What’s it about?

Two young religious women are drawn into a game of cat-and-mouse in the house of a strange man.

Why watch it?

Beck and Woods wrote the role of Mr. Reed with Hugh as their top choice for the role. Thatcher and East were raised Mormon so were able to give valuable insight into the religion when shooting the movie. They are no longer Mormons.

Flight Risk

Directed by Mel Gibson.

Who’s in it?

Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace.

What’s it about?

A pilot transports an Air Marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem.

Why watch it?

Mel Gibson has only directed five feature films since his 1993 debut The Man Without a Face. He often takes long breaks between films; Hacksaw Ridge was released seven years ago. Before Gibson gets to Flight Risk, he is already in pre-production on The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection, a sequel to his 2004 box office hit.

Sing Sing

Directed by Greg Kwedar.

Who’s in it?

Colman Domingo, Clarence Maclin and Sean San Jose.

What’s it about?

Divine G, imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn't commit, finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men in this story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art.

Why watch it?

At the beginning of the movie, the cast are trying out for various parts in the play. These are actual audition tapes used to cast the movie.

The Room Next Door

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar.

Who’s in it?

Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton and John Turturro.

What’s it about?

Ingrid and Martha were close friends in their youth, when they worked together at the same magazine. After years of being out of touch, they meet again in an extreme but strangely sweet situation.

Why watch it?

When Almodóvar sent Swinton the script, he asked her who should play Ingrid. Both of them had Moore in mind.

Azreal

Directed by E.L. Katz.

Who’s in it?

Vic Carmen Sonne, Samara Weaving and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett.

What’s it about?

In a world where no one speaks, a devout female-led community hunts down a young woman who has escaped imprisonment. Recaptured, Azrael is due to be sacrificed to an ancient evil in the wilderness, but fights for her own survival.

Why watch it?

Not a single word of dialogue is spoken until the 36 minute mark.

Premieres on Jan 24

Skyforce

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani.

Who’s in it?

Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan.

What’s it about?

A gripping tale inspired by true events from one of the deadliest air strikes between India and Pakistan. A hero lost, a comrade's quest for truth-an epic tribute to bravery, sacrifice and unbreakable courage.

Why watch it?

Kumar's first release on Republic Day Weekend after Airlift.

Premieres on Jan 29

Lembayung

Directed by Baim Wong.

Who’s in it?

Taskya Namya, Yasamin Jasem and Arya Saloka.

What’s it about?

Pica and Arum are nursing students who are about to undergo an internship at Lembayung Clinic, which has just opened since it was closed a long time ago. Rumour has it, there was a doctor who committed suicide several years ago. One night, a mysterious patient with a creepy smile came to the dental clinic, scaring Pica and Arum. What follows after that is a series of tragic deaths of the clinic staff and the creepy patient that keeps haunting Pica and Arum. When Arum began to be possessed, Pica immediately tried to uncover the mystery of Lembayung Clinic before her friend became the next victim.

Why watch it?

Based on a true story written by Pica on her viral Twitter thread titled “Jin Poli Gigi”.

Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera

Directed by Christian Gudegast.

Who’s in it?

Gerard Butler, Jordan Bridges and O'Shea Jackson Jr.

What’s it about?

Big Nick is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie, who is embroiled in the treacherous world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world's largest diamond exchange.

Why watch it?

Butler has stated in an interview that the film will have a more European feel to it, with the film taking place in the diamond district of Marseilles this time around.

Gidle World Tour Idol In Cinemas

Directed by Yoondong Oh.

Who’s in it?

Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua

What’s it about?

The electrifying energy of the 2024 (G)I-Dle World Tour, which captivated fans across 14 cities, comes to the big screen. Relive the magic of their Seoul concert at KSPO Dome, the thrilling kickoff to their global tour.

Why watch it?

Limited screenings beginning Jan 29.

Companion

Directed by Drew Hancock.

Who’s in it?

Sophie Thatcher, Harvey Guillén and Lukas Gage.

What’s it about?

A billionaire's death sets off a chain of events for Iris and her friends during a weekend trip to his lakeside estate.

Why watch it?

Zach Cregger initially eyed “Companion” as his directorial follow-up to “Barbarian” (2022), though the team wound up setting the project as the directorial debut of Hancock.

Weekend In Taipei

Directed by George Huang.

Who’s in it?

Luke Evans, Lun-Mei Gwei and Sung Kang.What’s it about?

A former DEA agent and a former undercover operative revisit their romance during a fateful weekend in Taipei, unaware of the dangerous consequences of their past.

Why watch it?

Directed by the daughter of Luc Beson.