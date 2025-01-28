Oscar-nominated films worth checking out

Oscars season is back as the award presentation ceremony is scheduled for March 3.

Although Thailand's How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies did not get nominated for Best International Feature Film, the country takes pride in the fact it reached the top 15 shortlist.

With the award ceremony around the corner, here are Oscar-nominated films and animated features worth checking out.

The Substance

Available on Netflix

A fading celebrity takes a black-market drug: a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself.

Nominated for:

- Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling - Best Motion Picture of the Year - Best Achievement in Directing - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role (Demi Moore) - Best Original Screenplay

A Real Pain

Scheduled for release on Thursday

Mismatched cousins reunite for a tour through Poland to honour their beloved grandmother, but old tensions resurface against the backdrop of family history.

Nominated for:

- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role (Kieran Culkin) - Best Original Screenplay

A Real Pain. imdb.com

Sing Sing

Now in cinemas

Divine G, imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn't commit, finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men in this story of resilience, humanity and the transformative power of art.

Nominated for:

- Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role (Colman Domingo) - Best Adapted Screenplay

Flow

Scheduled for release on Feb 6

Cat is a solitary animal, but as its home is devastated by a great flood, he finds refuge on a boat populated by various species, and will have to team up with them despite their differences.

Nominated for:

- Best International Feature Film - Best Animated Feature Film

Memoir Of A Snail. imdb.com

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig

Scheduled for release on Feb 27

Investigating judge Iman grapples with paranoia amid political unrest in Tehran. When his gun vanishes, he suspects his wife and daughters, imposing draconian measures that strain family ties as societal rules crumble.

Nominated for:

- Best International Feature Film

Memoir Of A Snail Now available in cinemas

A bittersweet memoir of a melancholic woman called Grace Pudel -- a hoarder of snails, romance novels and guinea pigs.

Nominated for:

- Best Animated Feature Film