Explore new dimensions at Central

Art enthusiasts and culture seekers are invited to explore the fusion of dual art styles and experience art in new dimensions at two special exhibitions at Central: The Original Store, until Feb 5.

The shopping mall has transformed its 3rd and 4th floors into an art space for the two exceptional art shows that blend the real and virtual worlds. Running on the 3rd floor is "From Abstraction To Realism: A Virtual Reality Exploration" featuring paintings that break all boundaries.

This space of emotions and truth in the virtual world questions the line between abstract and realistic painting. It invites visitors to explore the meaning of "reality" through the perspectives of many talented artists who use traditional media blended with virtual reality technology, creating a unique art-viewing experience.

The creations range from 3D paintings and sculptures by abstract artists to immersive VR experiences by realistic artists. There are also live painting demonstrations in the virtual world, offering a unique opportunity to witness the artistic process unfold in an entirely new dimension.

Located on the 4th floor is "First Of The Roll: Exploring New Dimensions In Photography", which takes us back to the charm of film photography, celebrating the resurgence of analogue photography.

It focuses on the "first image" of each roll of film -- a frame that is often imperfect yet carries a unique and intriguing identity. The exhibition beautifully highlights the flaws, significance, and enduring impact of these first images on the evolving history of photography.

They are displayed alongside images taken with 360-degree cameras given to the artists to document their daily lives, enabling viewers to compare and explore the contrasts between the two formats, thus fostering a dialogue between modern and classic technologies.

Central: The Original Store is on Charoen Krung Road and open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm.