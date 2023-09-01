Your horoscope for September 1-7

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond!

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) If you're experimenting with something for work, it will start to yield results. You complete the last bit of a big task next week. No one at the office thinks of you as a slacker.

(₿) The payment promised to you will arrive, well, as promised. You may gain a new source of income rather unexpectedly.

(♥) Couples know when to spend time together and when to give each other personal space and time. They are also each other's source of support, encouragement and inspiration.

(⚤) If you're trying to turn your friend into your beau/belle or rekindle an old flame, Cupid is on your side.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) You know how to deal with gossip, dramas and conflicts. Someone you suspect to be a troublemaker proves you right but luckily you already have a plan B to deal with them.

(₿) You work hard and get paid accordingly. Your share of inheritance of other forms of windfall is on the cards.

(♥) Couples bicker and banter in moderation. Soon-to-be parents can expect a smooth delivery of their firstborn.

(⚤) If you're competing for someone's heart, you're likely to emerge victorious in this love race. If you're not seeing anyone right now, you may meet a foreigner who's interested in you.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You may be asked to lead a new project, which comes with an opportunity for you to learn new skills. You notice when there's a slight in communication and remedy it before it causes offence.

(₿) You're likely to exceed your income goal for Sept. Those who promised to pay you keep their word while money-making opportunities await you.

(♥) Couples treat each other with due respect online and IRL. Your plan to get wedded or honeymoon will go down smoothly.

(⚤) You may realise you fall for someone who's close to you and you've known them forever. If you're getting to know someone, you two are so love with each other and may decide to go Facebook official.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) You prefer working alone as your experience with group tasks so far has been negative. If you're a team leader, your junior may take offence at your honest feedback. A pilot project may fail but you'll learn something valuable from it.

(₿) The lifestyle inflation definitely has caught up with you. The more you make, the more you spend while, wealth-building-wise, you stay the same. Be careful. Do you want to be rich or look rich?

(♥) Couples bicker and banter in moderation. Don't be too experimental in the bedroom or else one of you may suffer a minor injury.

(⚤) Dating app users, you may agree to meet your match a few hours after exchanging hello. Most likely, a casual hook-up.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) You become more proactive and productive next week. You may attain a new work benchmark and finish all pending tasks. A higher-up may reward you by giving you more power. Business owners may realise their flaws.

(₿) You may gain a side hustle. Investors may make small returns and acquire foreign assets. Beware of charity scammers.

(♥) You may discover your partner's dark secret but decide to keep quiet about it for now. The secret doesn't make you love them less, though.

(⚤) You may experience a one-sided attraction and your crush is aware that you're crushing on them. If you're knowingly seeing someone already taken, a rude wake-up call awaits you.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Factors beyond your control may disrupt your progress. A project you're working on may be put on hold but you'll get to tackle new challenges. A colleague may prove to be a good mentor.

(₿) You keep your spending in check and keep up with your savings goal. Read any contracts thoroughly before putting your name on them. You may be embroiled in an inheritance dispute.

(♥) Couples may have peaceful and romantic moments while doing nothing together. They put more effort and time into their sexy time. Spouses discuss their future plans together.

(⚤) If you plan to ask someone out on a date, s/he is likely to say yes. If you're trying to rekindle an old flame, your ex may agree to give you a second chance.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) What seems difficult may turn out to be easy. You'll have more time to finish pending tasks. You may have to pass a half-done task to your junior so you can attend to something more important.

(₿) Postpone your plan to make a new investment. The payment you're waiting for will arrive as promised. If you're a breadwinner, your dependents may need more money than usual.

(♥) You feel like you're losing yourself for the sake of being in this relationship. Spend time alone and recharge by yourself. Your partner may not understand this though.

(⚤) A family member or your bestie may play cupid and eagerly hook you up with someone who comes from a similar background as you. However, you're not interested.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You communicate well with anyone you have to deal with for work. Everything goes according to plan. You may gain valuable insights during your research. A big project opportunity may be offered to you.

(₿) Someone may try to siphon your money into their pocket. Don't sign on to be someone's guarantor no matter how close s/he is to you. Beware of scammers.

(♥) Spouses may disagree on how to manage their shared wealth or curb their household expenses. Unmarried couples may decide to move in together.

(⚤) A stranger you meet through work or at a party may ask for your numbers and s/he seems eager to get to know you.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) If you're stuck in a difficult situation, you'll soon be free of it. You may receive help from someone you don't expect anything from. You're up to date with tools and technology and know how to work smart.

(₿) You make money hand over fist from several sources of income. You may even receive financial support on top of that. You know your wants from your needs and reduce your expenses.

(♥) A heated argument is on the cards but you two will understand each other on a deeper level afterwards. Couples become more experimental in the bedroom.

(⚤) You're so laser-focused on work and/or study that you don't think you'll have time to start and maintain a relationship. And that's not an excuse. Casual hook-ups are on the cards, though.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Miscommunication or misunderstanding may happen between you and your colleagues. You have no problems meeting deadlines. You may get promoted but a bigger job title also comes with much more pressure.

(₿) Retail therapy almost eats up all of your income. You fall behind with your savings goal but you don't regret anything that you buy. Don't carry a lot of stuff with you while travelling by boat.

(♥) Couples love and trust each other deeply. They learn to compromise on things they disagree on. They may explore a new place or activity together this weekend.

(⚤) Someone may feign interest in you in order to use you in some way. Someone lower in rank than you may try to seduce you only to blackmail you later. Dating app users, beware of catfish and romance swindlers.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) You manage your priorities and relationships in your workplace well. You may accomplish more things than you expected next week. If you've never led a team, you'll be asked to do so and it's for a small project.

(₿) Someone may tell you their sob story to ask if you can lend them money. If you're expecting a payment, it'll arrive as promised. Investors, beware of fake news and rumours that may cost you an opportunity.

(♥) Couples communicate with each other better and they understand one another more. Any lingering issues in their relationship will be resolved.

(⚤) You may meet someone who's physically very attractive to you. However, you're definitely not the only one who fancies them. Are you ready to fight for love?

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) You become more productive and proactive next week. You know how to tap into raw data to develop valuable insights. You may finish several tasks before their deadlines.

(₿) You're likely to exceed your income goal. A small windfall may be yours. Someone may try to sell you a top-grade counterfeit.

(♥) Couples treat each other the same way whether they're out together in public or in private. They are also each other's source of support, encouragement and inspiration.

(⚤) You may start talking to someone, who exudes maturity and wealth. That doesn't mean s/he is older, though. If you have a FWB, you may discover that s/he has another FWB.