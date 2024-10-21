LGBTI Hero Awards to be held at Sukosol Hotel next month

The Hero Awards are set to return in November to support the LGBTI movement across the Asia Pacific, while emphasising the importance of continuous support towards LGBTI throughout the year.

Last week at the Sukosol Hotel, in collaboration with Irish embassy, Apcom held a press conference for the 8th Hero Awards 2024 and the Hero Party BKK 2024 to inform the public of this year's ceremony.

According to Apcom, Hero Awards are given to LGBTI advocates or those who advocate themselves for LGBTI rights across the Asia Pacific region.

Since the establishment of the Hero Awards, nine Thai delegates have won in various categories.

This year's award ceremony is organised under the theme "Strength In Solidarity" to reaffirm the importance of the LGBTI movement to push forward gender justice and inclusivity across the world.

There are 11 award categories, including the new "LBQ Hero" award added this year which emphasises lesbian, bisexual and queer representation and their contributions to gender inclusivity.

The award ceremony and party is being organised by Apcom along with the Irish embassy this year.

Anna Mulligan, of the Irish Consul, said that human rights, diversity and inclusion are the highest priority of Irish foreign policy and that it has been doing everything it can to support these objectives in Asia Pacific.

She pointed out that community-based organisations face many barriers -- prejudice, stigma, bureaucracy and fundraising challenges.

"To fight for equality, it is essential to celebrate role models who fight to overcome barriers in order to serve their community," she added.

Midnight Poonkasetwattana, Apcom executive director, explained that not many countries like Thailand allow LGBTI to raise their voice and be heard as 15 countries in Asia Pacific still criminalise same-sex relationships. Besides, many LGBTI in the region still lack access to an inclusive healthcare system.

"Therefore, this award ceremony is a platform to cherish advocates, shine a spotlight on challenges, and get recognition by governments and stakeholders," he added.

After the ceremony, people can enjoy the Hero Party BKK 2024, aka the Hero Awards After Party.

This year, the party will be held under the theme "Unchain" to symbolise breaking free from limitations and embracing limitless possibilities. Additionally, it represents a collective effort to dismantle barriers, overcome obstacles, and celebrate the freedom and empowerment of community.

The Hero Awards will be held on Nov 22 at Sukosol Hotel. For tickets to the event and party, visit apcom.org.