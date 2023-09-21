Mooncake magic at Iconsiam

To celebrate the Mooncake Festival, Iconsiam, Sooksiam and Siam Takashimaya present a wide selection of mooncakes from renowned shops from across the country until Sept 29.

Mooncakes and Chinese pastry at Sooksiam. (Photo courtesy of Iconsiam)

This is a one-stop shop for those looking for traditional and modern sweet treats for the occasion. Highlights include Hong Kong-style pie with multiple fillings at Tasty Congee & Noodle Wantun Shop; snow-skin mooncakes stuffed with lotus seeds containing tea and white chocolate boba at TWG Tea Salon & Boutique; limited edition All-Star mooncake made in collaboration with Michelin chefs at Kyo Roll En; and a premium set featuring a unique flavour of salted egg custard by Rolling Pinn at KOI Thé.

Alternatively, look for khanom pia (Chinese pastry) and signature mooncake recipes from many other famous shops at Sooksiam on the ground floor. Shangarila Restaurant offers mooncakes with its original recipe which contains thin crust and tender fillings; Banyan Tree Hotel presents a new flavour of chocolate peanut butter mooncake set in a beautiful rabbit-shaped box; while Hockwong, a well-known brand from Singapore, introduces a collection of Disney mooncakes featuring Mickey and his friends.

Siam Takashimaya, meanwhile, gathers special mooncakes presented with luxurious packaging from leading hotels including The Peninsula Bangkok, The Athenee Hotel, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel and Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park, as well as mooncakes from Skinni Bears and Madame Marco shops.