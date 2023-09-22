When destiny comes calling

In a cinematic world awash with formulaic young adult romance dramas, Love At First Sight may initially seem like a familiar tune. Yet, this Netflix original, based on Jennifer E. Smith's 2011 novel The Statistical Probability Of Love At First Sight and skilfully directed by Vanessa Caswill, transcends clichés to deliver a sweet and engaging tale of destiny and connection. Starring the duo of Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy, this film captures the essence of love's serendipity, leaving audiences spellbound.

The story unfolds with Hadley (Richardson), a young woman who misses her flight from New York to London, setting the stage for an unexpected encounter with Oliver (Hardy) at the airport. Their connection ignites in an instant, and the six-hour flight to London feels like a fleeting moment. However, upon landing at Heathrow, the customs process separates them. The ensuing chaos and struggles become the backdrop as both Hadley and Oliver embark on parallel journeys to find each other, transforming their chance encounter into a soulful connection.

While Love At First Sight doesn't break any new ground in terms of cinematography, it succeeds in capturing the characters' emotions and body language. The film also serves as a visual love letter to the beautiful city of London. The story, while not a full-blown comedy, sprinkles humour throughout, ensuring that smiles linger on the audience's faces.

The heart of the film lies in the captivating performances of its lead actors, Richardson and Hardy. Their on-screen chemistry is electric, making their characters' love stories feel genuine. As they fall for each other and engage in occasional banter, their interactions appear natural and dynamic.

Adding a unique touch to the narrative, actress Jameela Jamil not only serves as the narrator but also makes appearances in various roles throughout the film, serving as a gentle guiding presence nudging both Oliver and Hadley in the right direction.

This movie isn't solely about the budding romance between Hadley and Oliver. It delves into a web of various types of relationships that are explored throughout the narrative. Both characters are in London for distinct reasons, each vastly different from the other. However, they share surprising similarities that infuse their journeys with warmth and authenticity, resulting in moments that tug at the heartstrings and evoke smiles, even amidst the emotional turbulence.

Love At First Sight proves that simplicity can be extraordinarily beautiful. It incorporates familiar elements such as airport and airplane scenes, weddings, and a Shakespearean-themed party. Yet, its true strength lies in its well-crafted characters and heartfelt dialogue that rings true and warms the heart. Even as the story grapples with the tension between statistics and emotions, it relies on a handful of emotionally resonant moments that pay off beautifully.

Caswill's direction and the performances of the cast elevate this film from being just another romance drama. It offers a delightful escape into a world where love transcends boundaries and blossoms against all odds. The film's ability to balance moments of laughter with heartfelt sincerity makes it a memorable addition to the romantic drama genre. Whether you're a fan of romance or simply looking for a feel-good movie, Love At First Sight is well worth the watch.

Love At First Sight

Starring Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Jameela Jamil, Rob Delaney

Directed by Vanessa Caswill

Now streaming on Netflix