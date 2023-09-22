Your horoscope for September 22-28

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond!

Note:

- (⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

- You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries





Mar 21 – Apr 19





A meeting outside your workplace is on the cards. You work smart by using the right tools and technology. You know how to manage resources and expectations at work. You may have to mediate between two colleagues who don't get along.





The payment promised to you will arrive as promised. You may decide to buy something rather expensive on a whim. Beware of scammers who purport to be govt officials.





An opportunity to address any lingering issues in your relationship is on the cards. Don't try too many "positions" in the bedroom, or else, you may risk minor injury.





You may meet someone you really like but they seem to keep their guard up or be completely unaware of your attraction.





♉ Taurus





Apr 20 – May 20





Be patient when you're asked to revise an assignment more than once. Someone who cares enough about you or sees potential in you will offer constructive criticism. Indifference from your supervisor doesn't make you grow.





What you put up for sale will be scooped up within a few days. You don't get to relax much but you make a lot more money next week.





Your partner and you do little things for each other to show love and care for one another. Interracial couples may face a legal hurdle.





You're laser-focused on work and/or study. Love takes the backseat but you can't help but notice that one of your friends is being touchy-feely with you.





♊ Gemini





May 21 – Jun 20





You may have to work outside your office most of next week. You have no problems meeting all deadlines. You deliver what you promised, earning trust and respect from your colleagues and higher-ups alike.





You make money hand over fist from several sources of income. You may receive a windfall or gift. You keep your spending in check and are on track with your savings goal.





Spouses disagree on how to split household expenses between them. They will eventually come to a compromise that satisfies them both. If you're not wedded, your partner may ask what is your opinion on marriage.





You may get to know several admirers online and IRL. However, none makes your heart flutter and you don't want to lower your expectations.





♋ Cancer





Jun 21 – Jul 22





You finish the final part of your big project. You may get to do tasks that aren't in your job description or get out of your comfort zone a bit. It'll be a growing experience for you so don't get cold feet.





You may decide to buy something expensive within a few minutes. You're likely to spend more money on leisure activities and entertainment, too.





You have to be more patient with your partner as you two seem to speak different languages next week. Unfaithful men may knock up their side women. Drama drama.





Dating app users may decide to meet their match the day after they first exchange pleasantry online. This may not go beyond a casual hook-up though.





♌ Leo





Jul 23 – Aug 22





You and your colleagues are so in sync and they may become your lifelong friends. Whatever you're trying to sell — be it a product, idea or service — you'll be able to do so in a record time.





Your friend may hook you up with a freelance opportunity. You spend within your budget and stay on track with your savings goal. During Sept 25-26, you may lose a valuable item or break it.





Soon-to-be parents can expect smooth delivery of their child. Couples are each other's source of support and wisdom. They don't get competitive with one another either.





A meet-cute with a foreigner or someone from a different background is on the cards. Be open-minded about it as it'll be an opportunity for you to learn something about yourself too.





♍ Virgo





Aug 23 – Sept 22





You may have to revise an assignment several times. You may be asked to finish a task sooner than first told. You may have to work longer hours but there'll be an incentive or reward awaiting you in the end.





Someone you're familiar with, but not quite a friend, may ask if you can lend them money. Beware of a cleverly disguised Ponzi scheme.





A serious fight may happen between usually loving couples. Friends on both sides may fan the flames further as they defend their respective friends. You don't need to share every detail of your relationship with your besties.





If you're seeing no one, you may fall for the same person as your friend. It will negatively affect your friendship with her/him.





♎ Libra





Sept 23 – Oct 22





A broken promise causes a ripple effect. Your workload may become heavier. You may have to work longer hours. If you have to travel for work, pack light and don't bring many valuable items with you. Someone who eyes your job may play dirty to take you down.





You can easily pay for all of your essentials. Don't lend money to your friend or else you may lose both the money and the friendship in the end.





An emotional distance starts to grow between long-time spouses. Someone you recently met makes your heart flutter in a way that you haven't experienced in a long time.





If you're not seeing anyone, someone seems so eager to get to know you but unfortunately, s/he isn't your type at all. S/he seems stalkerish, too. Eww.





♏ Scorpio





Oct 23 – Nov 21





You become more proactive and productive next week. You know how to extract valuable insight from raw databases. You may achieve a new benchmark and finish all pending tasks.





Your loan application will be approved or you may receive financial assistance. You may earn a handsome commission from facilitating a house sale. You're on track with your savings goal.





Couples know when they should spend time together and when they should stay apart. They also treat each other with the same respect whether in private or in public.





You may meet someone who seems to be interested in you through work. If you're trying to rekindle an old flame, your ex prefers to keep you as his/her acquaintance.





♐ Sagittarius





Nov 22 – Dec 21





Your work schedule becomes much busier so you'd better stay focused on what needs to be done first and what can wait. Business proprietors may receive a big order or meet someone who's interested in becoming their co-owner.





Your share of inheritance or a big windfall is on the cards. Investors don't experience many panic moments and reap higher-than-expected returns from their portfolios.





There's no doubt in your mind that your relationship has become lukewarm. You start to wonder if you're with the right person or if you settle for what you have.





You're laser-focused on work, self-development and study that you don't have time to look for a date. You're in no hurry to be in a relationship.





♑ Capricorn





Dec 22 – Jan 19





A sudden change of plans leads to more challenges for you. You may have to work longer hours. You may experience discrimination or harassment in your workplace. If you work for the govt, you may be reassigned to a new post with less power.





You manage to stay financially disciplined throughout the next week. You postpone your plan to buy your wants for now. You may have to pay for something you don't see coming.





Faithful couples enjoy quality communication and romantic moments this weekend. If you're being unfaithful, you may get caught and have to face your partner's wrath.





Dating app users should beware of romance swindlers. If you're chatting with someone, you may find out that s/he lies about her/his relationship status.





♒ Aquarius





Jan 20 – Feb 18





You finally see a solution to a problem that you're stuck on for weeks. You become more creative and proactive next week. Your team may get to go out for a small celebration. You may be offered a new job.





Those who promise to pay you keep their word. A financial negotiation is likely to end in a win-win situation. Someone may try to sell you a grade-A counterfeit.





Couples argue over petty stuff more often. An incident makes you realise that you and your partner don't share a certain dream or goal and you may reconsider your relationship.





Several admirers of the same and opposite sex are on the cards for you. If you already have a FWB, you may gain another.





♓ Pisces





Feb 19 – Mar 20





You get to work alongside colleagues who are on the same wavelength as you. Everything progresses smoothly and everyone helps each other along the way. You can easily finish several tasks before their deadlines, as a result.





You let Fomo take over and buy something you don't really need. You buy nice things to show social status but there's a difference between looking rich and being rich.





Your partner may propose to you but you don't think you two are there yet. Spouses may not get to spend downtime together much but they show love and care for one another whenever they can.





Someone you fancy may turn out to be an introvert in private even though s/he appears to be a social butterfly. It won't be easy to break the ice with her/him.