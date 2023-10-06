A decade of excellence

One of Rolex's youngest watch families, the Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller turned 10 last year.

The original model boasts multiple patent applications filed over the course of its development. Its dual time zone is as intuitive to read as it is easy to use, while the innovative annual calendar is named after the astronomical phenomenon Saros.

In 2023, Rolex updated the range with numerous aesthetic and technical enhancements that illustrate how excellence goes into the tiniest details.

18-carat Everose gold version with a blue green dial.

The resulting new-generation Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller comprises three models to keep track of time around the world.

The reliable travelling companion on the wrist displays two time zones simultaneously. The reference time is displayed in 24-hour format via an off-centre disc, and local time is read using the conventional centre hands.

The Saros annual calendar automatically differentiates between 30- and 31-day months. It is operated by a patented mechanism and stands out for its innovative display. The months of the year are shown in 12 apertures around the circumference of the dial, beyond the index hour marker -- the current month being shown in red. Moreover, the instantaneous date change is linked to the local time.

The crystal, which features a Cyclops lens at 3 o'clock for easy reading of the date, is made of virtually scratchproof sapphire with an anti-reflective coating.

The Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller also features the Ring Command system -- an interface between the rotatable bezel, winding crown and movement that allows the wearer to select and set the timepiece's functions one by one, easily, quickly and securely.

18-carat Everose gold with a blue green dial.

The first of the three new-generation Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dwellers is a marriage of precious metal with an Oysterflex bracelet.

The case in 18-carat white gold is paired with a bright black face with a sunray finish. Developed by Rolex, the innovative bracelet is made up of two flexible, curved metal blades -- one for each of the sections -- over-moulded with high-performance black elastomer.

Worn with the three-piece link Oyster bracelet, the other two watches are dressed in new colours.

The dial of the 18-carat Everose gold variant appeals in blue green. A shade previously reserved for the Datejust, mint green has been used for the dial of the white Rolesor rendition.

A signature feature since 1933, Rolesor is a combination of gold and Oystersteel on a Rolex watch.

White Rolesor variant with a mint green dial and an Oyster bracelet.

The beauty of the lustrous and stable precious metal is complemented by the latter's high resistance to corrosion, assuring strength and reliability.

On this white Rolesor version, the bezel is in white gold while the winding crown, middle case, caseback and bracelet are in Oystersteel.

Likewise, the middle case of the other two is crafted from a solid block of 18-carat white or Everose gold.

New Perpetual calibre 9002.

The robust 42mm Oyster case is guaranteed waterproof to a depth of 100m. Edged with fine fluting, the case back is hermetically screwed down with a special tool that allows only Rolex watchmakers to access the movement.

The new-generation Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller is powered by calibre 9002, which is an evolution of calibre 9001, one of Rolex's most complex movements which had driven the model since its launch in 2012.

This new movement includes some of Rolex's major innovations such as the patented Chronergy escapement, which combines high energy efficiency with great dependability.

Equipped with a self-winding system via a Perpetual rotor, calibre 9002 offers an extended power reserve of approximately 72 hours thanks to its barrel architecture and the escapement's superior efficiency.

Like all Rolex watches, the Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller is covered by the Superlative Chronometer certification redefined by the Swiss brand in 2015.

This designation testifies that every watch leaving its workshops has successfully undergone a series of tests conducted in Rolex's own laboratories according to its own criteria, following the official certification of the movements by the Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC).

The in-house certification tests apply to the fully assembled watch, after casing the movement, guaranteeing superlative performance on the wrist in terms of precision, power reserve, waterproofness and self-winding.

Coupled with an international five-year guarantee, the Superlative Chronometer status is symbolised by the green seal.