Your horoscope for Oct 20-26

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond!

Note:

- (⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

- You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) You manage priorities and working relationships well. You and your colleagues are on the same wave length. You deliver in terms of productivity and quality. A conflict may be an opportunity to cooperate and create a win-win situation.

(₿) An unexpected reward or gift may be yours. Something on your wish-list may become available with a huge discount. If you have debts, you'll make a dent in the principal.

(♥) Couples should be more patient with each other. They should think twice before saying anything in the heat of the moment. Pregnant women should avoid lifting heavy objects.

(⚤) You may meet someone who's physically your type and have an opportunity to get to know them one-on-one. It may feel like an impromptu first date.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Be ready for a sudden change of plans and unexpected challenges. Brace yourself for a heavier workload and longer hours. When you communicate online, make sure your messages are sent to the right recipients.

(₿) You may decide to buy something expensive without too much thought. You may subscribe to some sort of online entertainment. You may fall behind with your savings goal.

(♥) A fight may happen but you two won't stay angry with each other for long. If you're flying to reunite with your partner, you may lose a travel document.

(⚤) You and your friend may fall for the same person and this negatively affects your friendship. You have the upper hand in this situation. But there are no winners here.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You may have to revise an assignment several times or finish a task sooner than first told. You may have to work longer hours but you'll be compensated for with extra pay or a reward.

(₿) You spend within budget and keep up with your saving goals. You may acquire a new source of passive income. If you're a middleman, you successfully close big a sale.

(♥) Couples treat each other the same whether they're in private or public. Don't get too experimental in the bedroom or else you risk a minor injury.

(⚤) You're so focused on study, work and self-improvement that you don't have time to find love. You're in no hurry to be in a relationship.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) A broken promise causes a ripple effect. It may take you more time than expected to finish tasks. If you're sending confidential info to someone online, make sure you send it to the right person.

(₿) The more money you make, the more you spend. Lifestyle inflation is real. If you're a ricewinner, you may have to pay for something that you don't see coming.

(♥) A member of your partner's family may not be so fond of you and vice versa. Complaining about them to your partner may not be a good idea either.

(⚤) You and your friend may fall for the same person and it seems they prefer your friend over you.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) You may have to collaborate with coworkers you're not close with. You may gain a deeper understanding of the industry that you're in. You may realise that you can quickly adapt and be flexible when you need to.

(₿) You live below your means and are on track with your savings goal. The more people you know, the more freelance opportunities come your way. Don't bring a lot of stuff with you on a night out.

(♥) Couples communicate with each other better. They put more effort and time into their sexy time. If you're unmarried, a proposal is on the cards.

(⚤) Those who are inexperienced in love may experience love at first sight/swipe. If you recently got out of a toxic relationship, you'll finally get over it and believe in love again.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You're better at reading people and situations. You know how to deal with urgent or unexpected issues while staying calm and professional. You communicate well with anyone you have to deal with for work.

(₿) A financial negotiation is likely to end in a win-win situation. You may exceed your income goal by a huge margin. Expect unexpected rewards or gifts. Hooray for you!

(♥) Couples know when to give each other personal space and time. They may try new positions and toys in the boudoir. A romantic getaway is on the cards.

(⚤) An opportunity to get to know someone from a different culture is on the cards. If you've been chatting with someone online, you may get to meet them IRL.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Beware of a passive-aggressive colleague or higher-up who may try to get back at you with a quiet retaliation. You may finish several tasks later than expected. A project that you're keen to tackle may get postponed or cancelled.

(₿) A freelance job with good pay is on the cards but you'll have to accept or reject it immediately. Higher-than-expected returns await investors and speculators.

(♥) Faithful couples enjoy better communication and understanding between them. If you're unfaithful, you may get caught in the act and be shamed for it.

(⚤) If you're not seeing anyone, admirers of the same and opposite sex slide into your DMs. You may question your sexuality.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Someone you suspect to be a troublemaker proves you right but, fortunately, you already have a plan to deal with the mess they cause. You have no problems meeting deadlines. First-jobbers earn the trust and respect of their seniors through hard work.

(₿) The more money you make, the more you spend. Things around your house may get damaged by rain. If you own unoccupied land, beware of squatters.

(♥) Couples treat each other with respect whether they're at home or in the company of friends and family. Soon-to-be-parents, a smooth childbirth is on the cards.

(⚤) If you're competing for someone's heart, you're likely to win this love race. However, your competition may prove to be a sore loser and throw a tantrum.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) You noticeably become more creative, proactive and productive and your supervisor may praise you in front of colleagues. You may finish several tasks before their deadlines. Business owners may introduce their products in a foreign country.

(₿) You may buy something without much thought but have enough left to cover your necessities. Don't fall for investment scams. Gambling is a losing game.

(♥) You may decide to tell a white lie to avoid an argument and it won't come back to haunt you. Couples may spend quality time together at a new place this weekend.

(⚤) You may meet a hottie while on vacation. If you're getting to know someone, you may catch them lying about something serious. However, it won't be easy for you to cut them off.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You manage your energy, priorities and emotions at work well. You deliver more productivity and finish more within the same amount of time. You may gain insight into the industry you're in while doing extensive research.

(₿) You have several income sources, passive and active. Unexpected rewards or gifts are on the cards. Investors may make nice returns within a short period of time.

(♥) Trying couples become expecting couples. You and your partner get along well and their parents think of you fondly. If you're unmarried, a proposal is on the cards.

(⚤) If you're trying to turn your old friend into your new belle/beau, your effort finally pays off. A passionate kiss is on the cards.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) You communicate well with different departments and act like a coordinator between them to ensure smooth workflow. Important paperwork arrives in a timely manner. You deliver what you promised.

(₿) A close friend may tell you a sob story to convince you to lend them money. If you travel by boat, don't bring a lot of stuff with you or accessorise too much.

(♥) Couples discuss their plan to manage their shared wealth and map out their future together. Soon-to-be-parents can expect a smooth delivery.

(⚤) Someone from a different culture may slide into your DMs. If you're planning to ask someone out on a date, s/he is likely to say yes as s/he has been waiting for you to make the first move.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) If you're stuck in a difficult situation, you start to see how to overcome it. You may get assigned to a project that you asked to be a part of. If you recently sent out your CV, you'll hear back from a company that you want to work for.

(₿) Your household expenses may be higher than expected. You may decide to buy something impulsively because you want to enjoy it now, not when you're older and frail.

(♥) Couples are each other's sources of support and wisdom. If your wedding ceremony is coming up, it'll transpire smoothly and joyously. Congratulations!

(⚤) If you're chatting with someone online, you may get to meet them IRL. They may ask to meet again asap.