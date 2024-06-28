Longines Unveils Elegant and Robust CONQUEST Collection

Longines has expanded its iconic CONQUEST collection, celebrating 70 years of elegance and innovation. These new models, available in a variety of sizes, colours, and materials, blend sporty sophistication with robustness for daily wear.

Equipped with exclusive Longines self-winding mechanical movements, including a silicon balance-spring and non-magnetic components, the latest CONQUEST watches offer exceptional precision and durability. The collection's diverse options include 30 mm, 34 mm, and 38 mm three-hand versions, as well as 42 mm chronographs, each featuring stainless steel or bi-material cases with alternating polished and satin-finished surfaces.

The new campaign, "A Life in a Day," showcases Longines Ambassadors of Elegance Zhao Liying, Suzy, and Barbara Palvin, who perfectly embody the collection's timeless spirit. These versatile watches, with vibrant dials and sophisticated designs, suit any occasion, from casual daywear to elegant evening events.

The 34 mm models come in striking green, pink, or blue dials, while the 30 mm and 38 mm versions offer an array of colours, including silver sunray, blue, green, and white mother-of-pearl. The 42 mm chronographs feature new silvered matt dials with blue or green sub-dials and ceramic tachymetric bezels, matched with rubber straps or stainless-steel bracelets.

Longines' commitment to sustainability is evident in their use of eco-friendly materials and innovative packaging designs, reflecting the brand's dedication to reducing its environmental impact. The CONQUEST collection continues to set the standard for elegance, performance, and modernity in the world of luxury timepieces.

As Longines celebrates this milestone anniversary, the CONQUEST collection remains a testament to the brand's enduring legacy of excellence and style, offering something for every discerning watch enthusiast.