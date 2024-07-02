A charity dinner for a good cause

Chef Riders, a volunteer group of chefs passionate about riding motorbikes, will present the "5th Edition Chef Riders Charity" at Siam Yacht Club at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Charoen Krung 30, on July 19 at 6pm.

This exclusive event will feature an exquisite eight-course dinner meticulously crafted by eight visionary chefs from Marriott International Thailand, each bringing their unique culinary expertise and passion for sustainable cuisine.

The line-up of chefs are Attakrit Sithiwaykin, Rene Alcocer, Attapol Naito Thangthong, Danilo Aiassa, Frederik Farina, Marco Cammarata, Natchayapong Homsombatchoti and Dechar Moungseetong.

The dinner will showcase the best of Thai ingredients from responsible suppliers, including small-scale farms and fisheries. The evening will start with a welcome cocktail session featuring two appetisers crafted by chef Attakrit.

Each of the eight courses promises to be a culinary masterpiece, celebrating the flavours and traditions of Thailand while emphasising sustainability and local produce.

The event not only aims to delight the palate but also make a significant impact on the lives of underprivileged children in Thailand as part of the proceeds will go to Save The Children, a renowned global non-profit organisation dedicated to improving the lives of young people.

The fee is 2,888 baht per person. Seats are limited and reservations can be made via megatix.in.th/events/The-5th-Edition-Chef-Riders-Charity.