Pharma leaders to gather at QSNCC

Producers, distributors and innovators in the pharmaceutical industry and related businesses will be showcasing innovations, technologies, products and equipment during "CPHI South East Asia 2024" at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center's Hall 1-3, Ratchadaphisek Road, from July 10-12.

Organised by Informa Markets Thailand, this is the region's largest pharmaceutical trading and conference platform featuring a trade show, seminars on raw materials, pharmaceutical ingredients and more, all aimed at promoting the pharmaceutical industry in Southeast Asia.

Highlights will be six international pavilions from Germany, China, Korea, Thailand, India and Malaysia. They will bring companies from every stage of pharmaceutical production, offering easier access to cutting-edge products and the latest technological innovations.

Set to demonstrate its capacity and potential at the event will be Bangkok Lab and Cosmetics, a leading pharmaceutical and healthcare product company committed to delivering effective, high-quality and safe Thai herbal products and medicine.

It will showcase Thai products made from locally grown herbs and extracted by patented advanced technology that ensures consistency of quality, quantity and environmental friendliness.

It will also introduce new generics for the treatment of frequent health problems in ageing populations and NCDs patients.

Other highlights will be the Business Matching Program, offering international participants a tailored one-to-one matchmaking service and a seminar to explore the latest regulations and emerging trends in biopharmaceuticals, focusing on protein-based drugs.

Registrations can be made via bit.ly/3vXpjvA.