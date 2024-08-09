Your horoscope for August 9-15

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) You may be asked to finish a difficult task sooner than first told. You may have to put in extra hours at work to ensure that all deadlines will be met. Conflicts may be your opportunities to demonstrate your leadership and impress colleagues. You may be offered a new job that comes with high pay and high pressure.

(₿) You receive financial support or secure a new income source. You should soon find what you recently lost. Beware of new forms of online phishing. You manage your income, expenses and investments well.

(♥) Couples combine their brains to tackle a difficult situation together. They grow closer and appreciate each other more as a byproduct. Your partner may show you a good quality of theirs that you're unaware of.

(⚤) There's no need to rush into a relationship. Beware of romance scammers and catfish. If you've been chatting with someone, their spouse may send you a threatening message. It's not your fault that you don't know they're already taken.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Sudden changes in plans and schedules may result in a heavier workload and longer hours. You keep calm and collected in the face of higher pressure. You feel like you've grown quite a lot as a person and a worker in the past few months.

(₿) You work harder than the average and your paycheque reflects that. Don't do an income breakdown on Threads. The best scenario is people thinking that you lie about your income and the worst is people asking you for money.

(♥) Your partner's family member may cause tension in your relationship. They may cause trouble and you may feel compelled to protect your partner. There's no need to win every argument you have with your partner.

(⚤) An opportunity to get to know someone who's physically your type is on the cards. However, don't be too eager to please them or too available. You like them more than they like you so it can be awkward.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) If you can't get past something, you may experience a eureka moment. You become more creative, intuitive and assertive next week. You achieve your optimal productivity and can convince people to agree with your ideas or buy your product or service.

(₿) You may receive valuable insider info or a heartfelt and well-thought-out gift. A financial negotiation is likely to end in a win-win situation. If you're having a financial issue, someone may go out of their way to help you.

(♥) Couples have healthier communication and understand each other more. They may agree on a few rules, which they believe would help improve their relationship. A romantic and mesmerising activity is on the cards.

(⚤) You meet several admirers online and IRL. Someone in your friend circle may confess their attraction. Someone you're getting to know may ask if you want to be in a relationship. Trust your heart. You already know the answer.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) You know how to maximise the use of your resources. You can work as a team and alone. Career opportunities come your way. However, make sure you truly understand every detail before making a decision. After you agree to something, you can't change it.

(₿) Money goes out more than it comes in. Mother's Day celebration may cost more than you think. You may buy a trendy item that you don't really need. You have no luck when it comes to games of chance.

(♥) Spouses disagree on wealth management and parenting style but they will reach a compromise. Unmarried couples may have to hasten their wedding plan due to a mistimed pregnancy.

(⚤) A close friend or cousin plays matchmaker and introduces you to someone but you put your guard up. Dating app users should beware of catfish and romance swindlers. Don't be fooled by their sweet words.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Challenging assignments may come to you when you're least prepared. You may have to work longer hours this week but you may have it to be a rewarding experience. Business owners may have access to new customers.

(₿) You may receive financial support or secure a new income source. Investors get to collect nice returns for making the right decision at the right time. You become more mindful with your shopping and stay on track with your savings goal.

(♥) Romantic moments await couples this weekend. They become better listeners to each other. If your baby is due soon, she/he will arrive on this Earth with no complications. Congratulations are in order!

(⚤) Work, self-improvement, friends and family keep you busy and happy already. You're not looking to be in a relationship at the moment. You're happily single and a friend in a not-so-happy relationship may secretly feel envious of your freedom.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Be ready to do things you've never done before because of an abrupt change of plans or restructure in your office. You may also have to work with colleagues whom you've never socialised with before. Age gaps between colleagues may cause some tension in the air.

(₿) A relative or someone close to you may try to guilt you to "lend" them money. The quotation is there because they have no intention to pay you back. Beware of fake investments. A payment you're waiting for may get postponed.

(♥) Although couples don't get to spend as much quality time together as they want to, they make the most of every minute they have with each other. If you're struggling with something, your partner may know how to resolve it.

(⚤) You meet someone who's physically your type but you also quickly realise that they have several admirers. You may lose interest in someone you've been chatting with but can't bring yourself to tell them.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle keep you very busy but you don't mind it. You know you're more fortunate than many. You won't experience any burnout or creative block. You meet all deadlines and impress your boss and clients.

(₿) The more money you make, the bigger your expenses. You may go over budget for Mother's Day celebrations. Beware of online shopping scams. Beware of tourist traps and scammers while vacationing.

(♥) An older and respected family member on your or your partner's side may express disapproval of your relationship. She/he isn't someone whose opinion you can simply be ignored. You two may have to work harder to win their approval.

(⚤) A close family friend or someone older in your family may introduce you to someone they think is suitable to be your partner because they come from a similar background.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You become much more creative and proactive next week. An opportunity to show off your skills is on the cards. Conflicts and challenges may be your opportunities to demonstrate your leadership and inspire colleagues. Your supervisor recognises your outstanding performance.

(₿) Investors collect higher-than-expected returns. You keep your spending under control much better and everything you buy is a need. You may find what you recently lost. Your old customers bring you new ones through word of mouth.

(♥) Couples bicker and banter in moderation. They try to see things from each other's POV. They may start a new project together. Pregnant women should avoid lifting heavy things and intense workouts.

(⚤) You meet potential admirers IRL and online but non make your heart flutter. You hold out for your soulmate and are willing to wait. If you're chatting with someone, they may start to distance themselves from you.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) You work smarter and it reflects in your KPI. You usually finish all of your tasks before your punch-out time but a colleague may ask you for help because their workload is really heavy. Whether you want to farm good karma is up to you.

(₿) Whether you're trying to sell your assets or someone else's, you'll be able to close the deal sooner than expected. If you're embroiled in a conflict over assets, you'll get what's yours. Someone close to you may ask for a handout.

(♥) Couples understand each other more after a healthy argument. They share joy and laughter this weekend. A romantic getaway is coming soon. Unmarried couples start to plan their wedding day.

(⚤) Your next love may await you at a social event or house party. She/he is likely to be someone with many similarities. If you've been getting to know someone, you two feel that it's time to go public with your relationship.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You become considerably more creative and proactive next week. You accomplish all that you set out to do and more. Your content or advertising campaign may go viral for all the right reasons. Colleagues respect you more and the next promotion may be yours.

(₿) You indulge in a few wants after paying your usual bills. A money-making opportunity is on the cards. Investors manage their portfolios well and collect good returns. No scammers can fool you and you may troll them back.

(♥) You may not be able to keep a promise you made with your partner despite your best efforts. However, an opportunity to make it up to them is on the cards.

(⚤) If you ask your crush out on a date, you're likely to get a no. They really like your company but as a friend. However, you'll be able to move on from this rejection and look back with no regrets.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Due to unclear direction from your supervisor, it may take more time for you to finish a few tasks. Important equipment or paperwork may arrive later than expected. Brace yourself for a meeting that could have been an email. Those between jobs may be offered a part-time position.

(₿) If you're a breadwinner, stay thrifty as you may have to pay for something unexpectedly. Those who owe you money disappear from your social media and real life. If you travel by boat, leave your ring, necklace or handbag at home.

(♥) A difficult situation awaits couples. They'll have to put their brains together to solve it. They may develop a new routine that can enrich their relationship. They may receive a gift.

(⚤) You may fancy someone from the same office or your professional circle. You may want to be discreet about it for now as you don't want to be a target of gossip. The higher-ups may frown upon office romance.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) You're the office's peacemaker and problem solver. Your supervisor gives you their full support. They may get rid of something that prevents you from making full progress. You may be offered a new job in the service industry.

(₿) The more money you make, the more you spend. You may go over budget on Mother's Day celebrations. Lifestyle inflation and instant gratification may make you look rich, but not be rich. Beware of tourist traps.

(♥) Couples make an effort to make their relationship more peaceful and joyful. They are each other's sources of support, comfort and inspiration. Cross-cultural couples try to figure out where should they settle and start a family.

(⚤) You may catch the attention of someone who comes from a different sociocultural background. If you've been chatting with someone online, you may soon meet them IRL and the second date will soon follow, too.