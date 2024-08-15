Celebrate Chinese Ghost Festival with Gourmet Market

The Chinese Ghost Festival is around the corner and Thais of Chinese descent have until Saturday to shop for ritual offerings and oblation sets for their ancestors during "Chinese Autumn 2024" at each Gourmet Market branch.

The campaign presents six auspicious oblation sets, each featuring the finest items and best quality products prepared in accordance with Chinese traditional requirements as a convenient solution for the new generation of Chinese-Thais.

Each oblation set is guaranteed for hygiene, freshness, and food safety standards that complete the Chinese traditional checklist with all the auspicious representation.

The six ready-made oblation sets include "Sa Sae-Maha Heng Oblation Offerings Set By S-Pure", which comes with a variety of meats considered auspicious for the occasion; "Express Oblation Set", a complete one-stop package that includes confectioneries, meats, fruits, joss paper and an auspicious box; and "Ngow Guay Offerings Set" featuring auspicious fruits.

The "Ngow Piea (Size L) Offerings Set" comprises five kinds of confectioneries and an auspicious box; while the "Ancestral Oblation Offerings Set" has silver and gold joss paper. Available exclusively at Gourmet Market, the "Sa Sae – Maha Sup Offerings Set" gathers a variety of auspicious meats.

Also on offer are premium quality oblation items and products for customers' selection and customisation into oblation sets.