The evolution of cancer treatment: Ancient to modern

Cancer has been a persistent foe throughout recorded human history, leaving its mark on ancient fossils, Egyptian mummies, and historical texts. New research sheds light on the development of cancer treatment from ancient civilisations to modern therapies. This evolution highlights medical science's progress and underscores the vital importance of personalised care and empathy in contemporary oncology.

Ancient Beginnings:

Evidence of cancer dates back to ancient times. Archaeological discoveries, including bone tumours in fossilised remains and signs of osteosarcoma in Egyptian mummies, reveal that cancer has been present for thousands of years. The Edwin Smith Papyrus, an ancient Egyptian medical text from around 3000 BC, describes early cases of breast tumours treated with cauterisation. This text is one of the earliest recorded attempts to treat cancer.

The term "cancer" itself has ancient roots. Hippocrates, often regarded as the "Father of Medicine," used the Greek terms "carcinos" and "carcinoma" to describe tumours, inspired by the crab-like appearance of cancerous growths. This terminology was later translated into the Latin word "cancer" by the Roman physician Celsus.

Advances Through the Ages:

Cancer treatment has seen significant advancements over the centuries. During the Renaissance, surgical techniques improved, allowing for the removal of tumours with greater precision. However, it was not until the 20th century that cancer treatment saw transformative changes.

Chemotherapy emerged during World War II when researchers discovered that mustard gas could destroy rapidly dividing cells. This discovery laid the foundation for various chemotherapy drugs targeting different aspects of cancer cell growth and division.

Hormonal treatments revolutionised cancer therapy, particularly for prostate cancer. In 1941, American physician Charles Huggins discovered that manipulating testosterone levels could control prostate cancer growth, earning him the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1966. This breakthrough paved the way for hormonal therapies for breast and ovarian cancers.

The advent of targeted therapies in the 1970s marked a shift towards more precise cancer treatments. Drugs like tamoxifen, which targets oestrogen receptors in breast cancer cells, exemplify this approach. Targeted therapies, combined with the emergence of immunotherapy, have led to breakthroughs in treating specific cancer types by leveraging the immune response.

Recent achievements in cancer research include the development of targeted drugs like imatinib and innovative immunotherapies such as checkpoint inhibitors and CAR T-cell therapy. These advancements, recognised with the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2018, offer hope for improved cancer outcomes and personalised treatment approaches.

The Role of Personalised Patient-Centric Care:

At the heart of modern oncology is the concept of personalised, patient-centric care. This approach acknowledges that every patient's cancer experience is unique, necessitating tailored treatment plans that address their individual needs. Personalised care goes beyond medical interventions, encompassing emotional and psychological support for patients and their families.

Understanding Patient and Family Feelings:

Cancer is not just a physical battle; it is an emotional and psychological journey for both patients and their families. Acknowledging and addressing these feelings is crucial for comprehensive care. Empathy is essential for grasping the fears, anxieties, and hopes of cancer-affected individuals. Effective communication, active listening, and compassionate interactions are vital to empathetic care.

Healthcare providers must prioritise building strong, trusting relationships with patients. This involves taking the time to understand their individual experiences, concerns, and preferences. By doing so, medical teams can offer support beyond clinical treatment, helping patients and their families navigate the emotional challenges of a cancer diagnosis.

A Commitment to Excellence and Empathy:

Modern hospitals are dedicated to offering exceptional care by combining advanced medical technologies with a compassionate, patient-focused approach. For those facing cancer, specialised oncology departments have been established that integrate cutting-edge technology with a model of care that prioritises the well-being and comfort of each patient. These departments are designed to manage complex diseases with a commitment to excellence and empathy, ensuring that every patient receives the highest quality of care.

Advanced Diagnostics and Treatments:

To provide accurate diagnoses and effective treatment plans, hospitals invest in high-end diagnostic tools and adhere to the strictest quality control standards. The advanced equipment available includes sophisticated imaging technologies such as PET-CT, SPECT-CT, and MRI, which are essential for precisely locating and staging tumours.

In addition to these diagnostic capabilities, a variety of treatment options are available to meet the specific needs of each patient. These include chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, endocrine therapy, and radiotherapy. Bone marrow transplants are also performed by experienced specialists, with a strong focus on patient safety and comfort throughout the entire process.

Experienced Medical Team:

Having a medical team composed of world-class specialists with decades of experience in cancer treatment and complex surgical procedures is crucial to providing the best possible care. These experts work closely together to develop treatment plans that are meticulously tailored to each patient’s unique needs and circumstances. This multidisciplinary, patient-centred approach ensures that every aspect of your health is carefully considered. It means you’ll receive comprehensive care that not only targets the physical challenges of cancer but also supports your emotional and psychological well-being, making sure you feel fully supported throughout your treatment journey.

Patient-Centric Care:

Patient care is grounded in empathy and understanding. A patient-centric approach means that patients and their families are actively involved in making treatment decisions. This involvement ensures that they are fully informed and comfortable with their care plans. Additionally, psychological support, counselling services, and support groups are available to help patients and their families navigate the emotional challenges of cancer treatment.

Creating a Healing Environment:

The environment in which treatment is received plays a crucial role in a patient’s recovery. Hospitals strive to create a healing atmosphere that promotes both physical and emotional well-being. Every detail, from the design of waiting areas to the comfort of private treatment rooms, is carefully considered to ensure that patients feel calm and at ease during their time in the facility.

The Future of Cancer Care:

As we continue to advance in cancer research and treatment, the importance of personalised, empathetic care remains paramount. Ongoing research and technological innovations hold promise for more effective cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment. By merging ancient wisdom with modern science, we can optimise cancer treatment and improve patients’ quality of life globally.

Commitment to excellence, innovation, and compassionate care drives medical professionals to provide the best possible outcomes for their patients. Being dedicated to supporting patients throughout their cancer journey, offering hope and healing in the face of one of the most daunting health challenges brings about a beacon of hope for sufferers.

Author: Siyamol Mingmalairak, MD, Oncologist, Light of Day Oncology Clinic, MedPark Hospital, Tel. +66 2023 3333.

