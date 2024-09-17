Nutraceutical exhibition comes to town this week

Exciting innovations, technology, ingredients and health products will take centre stage during "Vitafoods Asia 2024", which will kick off tomorrow and run daily from 10am to 6pm until Friday, at Hall 1-3 of Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Ratchadaphisek Road.

Held to support the rapidly-growing nutraceutical market in Thailand by Informa Markets (Thailand), this exhibition is designed to meet the diverse needs and interests of people in the industry, as well as health-conscious consumers.

It aims to grow the network of people in nutraceutical industry and serve as a platform to promote learning and long-term cooperation among people in the industry. It will also provide an opportunity for businesses to find high quality ingredients and products, meet with manufacturers, innovators and technical experts, and exchange knowledge and experience with suppliers.

More than 600 brands from 70 countries will participate and their products and solutions will be presented in different zones, such as: "Ingredients & Raw Materials", "Contract Manufacturer & Private Label", "Branded Finished Product", "Food Supplements", "Vitamins", "Natural Ingredients", "Herbal Extract", "Nutritional Products", "Packaging and Related Equipment".

There will be business know-how seminars with topics covering "Trend and Potential in the Food Supplement Markets in Asia and Australia", "Registration of Herbal Products", "Labelling of Food Supplements for the Elderly", and "Food Supplements for Pets".

Other highlights can be found at the "New Products & New Ingredients" zone and the "Tasting Bar". More interesting products from government sector and leading universities will be available in the "Academic to Commercial" zone. A range of activities will also be presented at the "Sustainability Square".