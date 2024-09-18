Discover innovative Thai products

A curated selection of unique Thai products developed through an incubation programme takes centre stage during "Take Me Home", which is running at Gourmet Market at Siam Paragon, until Sept 27.

Organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, this in-store promotion invites shoppers to discover a collection of innovative Thai brands from the Idea Lab incubation programme (editions 1 to 7).

The programme aims to empower Thai entrepreneurs to enhance the value of their products and services. They are equipped with knowledge in branding, design, innovation and creativity to be able to compete sustainably in the global market.

The campaign showcases a diverse range of products covering food, health and beauty products and lifestyle products, all suitable as gifts or for household use.

They include ground coffee by Trulyhill, a coffee brand from Omkoi of Chiang Mai, that creates jobs for people in the highlands; lead-free and chemical-free preserved eggs by Golden Preserved Eggs; and plant-based seafood and shrimp crackers by Mantra that are suitable for people with seafood allergies.

Other highlights include gluten-free black rice granola by Bioblack, charcoal-roasted crispy pork floss by Pick Me Please, products made from Thai loincloth by Pahkahmah Thailand, natural fruit and vegetable wash powder by Be Klear, and tableware that fuses unique design with craftsmanship by The Keyhole Bangkok.