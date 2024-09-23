Volunteers needed to help flood victims
text size
Life
Social & Lifestyle

Volunteers needed to help flood victims

SOCIAL & LIFESTYLE

PUBLISHED : 23 Sep 2024 at 04:30

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Life

WRITER: Arusa Pisuthipan

Volunteers help clean homes. photos courtesy of www.facebook.com/mirrorf
Volunteers help clean homes. photos courtesy of www.facebook.com/mirrorf

Although floods that wreaked havoc in the northern provinces have subsided in many areas, a lot of work is still left to be done to help victims.

Therefore, the Mirror Foundation is welcoming volunteers to help. Mainly there are two missions:

Volunteers help flood-affected victims in the north. www.facebook.com/mirrorf

Volunteers help flood-affected victims in the north. www.facebook.com/mirrorf

Cleaning flood-affected homes

Houses in flooded areas are now covered in mud and furniture has been ruined. The Mirror Foundation has set up a house cleaning centre at Kasalongkham Hall at Chiang Rai Rajabhat University where 300 volunteers are needed on a daily basis. They will help clean up flood-affected homes in the province.

Volunteers can come as individuals, a group or an organisation as part of a CSR activity. Scan the QR Code to join an open chat to learn more details.

Sorting donated items. photo:

Sorting donated items. photo:

  Sorting donated items

A large pile of donated items arrives each day at Mirror Foundation's headquarters in Bangkok, so this is a good chance for the kind-hearted to help without having to travel to flood areas.

An unlimited number of volunteers are welcome to the sorting team. Contact the Mirror Foundation's Volunteer Coordination Center at 092-267-6292 or Line ID: volmirror.

For more information, visit mirror.or.th or facebook.com/mirrorf.

QR code to learn more about how to become a volunteer. photo:

QR code to learn more about how to become a volunteer. photo:

 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

A quest for the truth

A quest for the truth

Life
Miniature F1 cars to take over True Digital Park

Miniature F1 cars to take over True Digital Park

Life
A fresh take on mbalax

A fresh take on mbalax

Life
Enlarged red blood cells can come from alcohol use

Enlarged red blood cells can come from alcohol use

Life
Lisa to perform at Victoria’s Secret comeback show

Lisa to perform at Victoria’s Secret comeback show

Life

TRENDING