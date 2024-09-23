Volunteers needed to help flood victims

Although floods that wreaked havoc in the northern provinces have subsided in many areas, a lot of work is still left to be done to help victims.

Therefore, the Mirror Foundation is welcoming volunteers to help. Mainly there are two missions:

Volunteers help flood-affected victims in the north. www.facebook.com/mirrorf

Cleaning flood-affected homes

Houses in flooded areas are now covered in mud and furniture has been ruined. The Mirror Foundation has set up a house cleaning centre at Kasalongkham Hall at Chiang Rai Rajabhat University where 300 volunteers are needed on a daily basis. They will help clean up flood-affected homes in the province.

Volunteers can come as individuals, a group or an organisation as part of a CSR activity. Scan the QR Code to join an open chat to learn more details.

Sorting donated items. photo:

Sorting donated items

A large pile of donated items arrives each day at Mirror Foundation's headquarters in Bangkok, so this is a good chance for the kind-hearted to help without having to travel to flood areas.

An unlimited number of volunteers are welcome to the sorting team. Contact the Mirror Foundation's Volunteer Coordination Center at 092-267-6292 or Line ID: volmirror.

For more information, visit mirror.or.th or facebook.com/mirrorf.