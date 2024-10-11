Your horoscope for Oct 11-17

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) There will be office drama and conflicts but you know how to stay away from them. An opportunity to use your creativity to solve problems is on the cards. Your supervisor and client may insist you take on an important task because only you have what it takes to pull it off.

(₿) The more money you make, the more you spend. Be careful not to spoil yourself with instant gratification. You may buy something without thinking twice and end up regretting it.

(♥) Spouses argue over house chores and spending habits but they'll come to a happy medium. An opportunity to add sweetness to your relationship is on the cards. Don't be too experimental in the bedroom.

(⚤) You and your friend may fancy the same person but you'll realise that you're not preferred. A situationship may reach a dead end and both parties see no point in continuing.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) A colleague may hide a mistake, causing a ripple effect on many people. You may have to work longer hours but you'll be able to show your true potential. Your higher-ups may offer you good opportunities before they offer them to anyone else. You deserve good things that happen to you. Don't doubt yourself.

(₿) You manage your income and expenses well. Someone in your circle of friends may ask you for a handout. Beware of get-rich-quick schemes. What sounds too good to be true are scams. Also, what you bought may look nothing like what they advertised.

(♥) Mismatched expectations, jealousy and distrust rattle your relationship. You two don't get along as well as you usually do. Those in LDR may rethink their relationship. This is a turning point where you two either try harder or go separate ways.

(⚤) You get to know several admirers in real life and online. However, none seem to be heartstoppers. One of them may even get clingy and stalker-ish, testing your patience.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You can solve problems quickly and overcome drama and conflicts unscathed. Everything seems so easy to you. You're definitely a star at your office and everyone treats you like one. If you're from a marginalised group, a career opportunity that usually goes to men may be yours.

(₿) You have the Midas touch and make money from several sources. A pay negotiation leads to a fairer deal and a win-win situation. You may reach your saving goals for October much sooner, thanks to conscious consumption.

(♥) Couples know when to spend time together and when to spend time apart. They also respect each other's privacy and boundaries. Your partner may have the solution to something that you're struggling with. You can be vulnerable.

(⚤) You may fall for a colleague or someone in your professional network. Perhaps, it's best to date them secretly to avoid gossip. Your ex or someone who ghosted you may try to reconnect.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) You're better at reading situations and people. You don't have to work so hard to convince decision-makers to buy your ideas or products. You put the finishing touches to a big project you've been working on for months. If you have a competition coming up, you'll exceed your own expectations.

(₿) Whether you're selling your assets or someone else's, you'll close a deal soon. The payment you're expecting will arrive as promised. You can control your spending much better. No scammers can fool you.

(♥) Couples don't get to spend time together much due to busier schedules. However, they show love and appreciation for one another when they can. Someone who's unaware of your relationship status may flirt with you.

(⚤) The first date with someone you really like is on the cards. You may catch the attention of someone who's from another country.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle consume most of your time and energy. You can meet all deadlines and impress your boss and client. You become more confident in your ability. You won't experience burnout or creative block next week.

(₿) The payment you're waiting for finally arrives. Beware of online shopping scams or fake traders. Someone in your family or your close friend may bring you a good opportunity.

(♥) Your partner may feel like you're taking them for granted. You do spend a lot of time with your work, friends and family and you should make time to be romantic with your partner.

(⚤) A close family friend or older cousin may play matchmaker and introduce you to someone. A romantic spark may happen between you and someone in your professional network.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Due to your past achievements, you may be specifically asked to take on a big project. You become a quick learner and can adapt to different people and situations. You manage your priorities and resources well.

(₿) You may secure a new passive income source. Whether you're trying to sell your assets or someone else's, you'll be able to close a deal soon. A pay negotiation is likely to go your way.

(♥) Couples treat each other the same way whether online or IRL. You two learn to be better givers and takers in your relationship. If your baby is due soon, they will arrive with no complications.

(⚤) You get to know potential admirers in the flesh and online. However, none seems to be what you're looking for and you don't mind waiting for the right one.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) You become more creative and proactive next week. You may exceed your own expectations and make a new personal record. Your boss may openly praise you for your hard work and dedication. You may be asked to lead a team for the first time.

(₿) You may secure a new source of income. You can easily pay your bills and can afford a few luxuries without having to resort to instant noodles later. Be extra mindful of your belongings while travelling abroad.

(♥) Couples may make a life-changing decision together. You can convince your partner to see things the same way that you do without much effort. Your relationship is filled with love, harmony and trust.

(⚤) Whether you're trying to turn your friend into your lover or rekindle an old flame, love is on your side. If you're not seeing anyone, you may experience love at first sight when and where you least expect it.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Don't be afraid to present your ideas during meetings. You don't know how great your ideas are. What seems difficult for others is easy-peasy for you. You may finish several tasks before their deadlines. An opportunity to take your career to the next level may present itself.

(₿) You have many money-making ideas that you should put into use. A risky investment gives you high returns. Someone in your friend group may bring you a financial opportunity.

(♥) Couples take turns to better speakers and listeners in their relationship. They allow each other to express their thoughts before they chime in. Unmarried couples may bring up their plan to wed before their parents to see how they would react.

(⚤) Dating app users may meet their match a few hours after exchanging pleasantries online. Your close friend or cousin may introduce you to someone they think would be perfect for you.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) You usually finish your tasks before the punch-out time but your colleague may ask if you can help lessen their workload. Your boss may entrust you with secret assignments or confidential documents. Collaboration opportunities are on the cards for freelancers and entrepreneurs.

(₿) You manage your earnings and expenses well. Someone in your family or close friend circle who falls on hard times may ask you for a loan. If a good opportunity comes your way, don't let on, or else, someone may steal it from you.

(♥) Couples enjoy simple yet romantic activities in a quiet place. New parents may decide to give their firstborns a sibling. Unmarried couples may decide to hold their wedding much sooner due to an unexpected turn of events.

(⚤) You may meet someone who's physically your type but they seem disinterested. Dating app users, beware of romance scammers and catfish. Someone who's already taken within your friend circle may flirt with you.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) An opportunity for true collaboration is on the cards. You exchange great ideas and insights with people in your industry and build new connections with them. Regardless of where you work from, you keep abreast of the latest tools and tech and appropriately apply them to your job.

(₿) You can easily pay your bills. You may reward yourself with a big purchase on your wish list. Money-making opportunities present themselves to replenish what you just spent. You may win a small prize.

(♥) Couples treat each other the same way whether they're at home or in public. They continue to be each other's sources of support, comfort and inspiration. Cross-cultural couples discuss where to settle down.

(⚤) You and your friend may fancy the same person but it's clear you're preferred. If you're getting to know someone, you two may decide to go Facebook official.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) If you're stuck on something, a eureka moment may liberate you. You finish several tasks before their deadlines. What seems bad may turn out to be good for you. Your supervisor and customer may buy your outside-the-box ideas. Your content or campaign may go viral.

(₿) The more money you make, the more you spend. You enjoy shopping and dining with friends and family more. Entertainment and small luxuries may cause you to fall behind your savings goal.

(♥) Minor conflicts may happen between couples. As much as they try to see things from each other's POV, they may still not agree on everything and that's totally fine. Young parents may decide to give their firstborns a sibling.

(⚤) A romantic spark may happen between you and someone who's physically your type. Those who've never been kissed may have their first time with someone they really care about.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) You meet all deadlines and deliver what you promised. Your hard work will be recognised and rewarded. A mentor may help you unleash your true potential. You get on well with everyone in the office.

(₿) Your income may be higher than expected. Investors may reap higher-than-expected returns. A financial opportunity may be within your reach.

(♥) Couples communicate with each other better and on a deeper level. They understand each other more. A bad experience awaits couples who are about to go on their honeymoons.

(⚤) If you're competing for someone's heart, you definitely catch their attention and they start to reciprocate your feelings. If you're not seeing anyone, a holiday romance may happen.