Splendidly celebrating 130 years of British fashion brand DAKS

I.C.C. International Public Company Limited, Thailand’s sole importer and distributor of British apparel, DAKS, familiarly called "DAKS from England," organized a special celebration ceremony for the 130th anniversary of the brand with a long history, globally known, and has been trusted at the highest level as a long-standing apparel provider for the British Royal Family which led to the grant of the royal permission to use the royal emblem from the British Royal Family (THE ROYAL WARRANTS).

For this occasion, DAKS imported two special collections of DAKS AUTUMN/WINTER 2024 season, "130th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION" and "CAPSULE COLLECTION," to be presented on the Thai runway. The collections were designed by MR. LUC GOIDADIN, Creative Director of DAKS, with the inspiration from classic and modern combination. Both collections were first launched in Taiwan, followed by Japan, and concluded with a grand finale in Thailand on Thursday, October 10, 2024, on the 3rd floor, GREAT ROOM of W BANGKOK Hotel, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

All guests were greeted by a big Teddy Bear named "CHARLES" who was dressed up in the "130th anniversary collection." CHARLES was created as an exclusive DAKS TEDDY BEAR by a nearly-100-year-old factory in the United Kingdom which has been renowned for producing HANDMADE Teddy Bear.

There are only four HANDMADE DAKS TEDDY BEARS in the world: ALEC in Japan, ALICE in Taiwan, JEREMY in Hong Kong, and CHARLES in Thailand. Meet CHARLES at DAKS FLAGSHIP STORE, 1st floor, CENTRAL WORLD department store.

DAKS AUTUMN/WINTER 2024 showcased art and design through 54 looks of apparel which were divided into two sections: 40 looks for the "130th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION" and "CAPSULE COLLECTION" fashion show on the runway and the other 14 looks were displayed on mannequins as FASHION EXHIBITION to allow viewers to closely experience the contemporary fashion concept of MR. LUC GOIDADIN (Luke Goidadin), the designer, from the first step they walked into the event. The viewers also got to know the history of DAKS which spanning over 130 years, to feel the auras of the importance of each decade’s fashion world, and to see the replica of the emblem that was granted royal permission from the British Royal Family (THE ROYAL WARRANT) through HISTORY EXHIBITION.

The event was not only the celebration of the past success, but also the future fashion communication of DAKS that was truly contemporary and endearing.

Mr. Thamarat Chokwatana, President and Executive Chairman, mentioned that "Today, DAKS still pays attention to every detail of every component to create classic and sustainable beauty which corroborates DAKS' philosophy of perfection in producing high quality products at a fair price, resulting in the distinctive uniqueness of DAKS, especially the Check pattern or House Check, the iconic pattern of DAKS which has been developed into a variety of fashion apparel products, such as jackets, slacks, coats, shirts, shoes, bags, small items and other accessories, that have been delivered to people all over the world until today. In Thailand, there are DAKS shops and counters, a total of 38 branches nationwide."

Various artists also joined the runway, modelling the special collections in different looks, such as:

Mik Thongraya , a young actor, came with a dark tone look, emphasizing on minimalism yet elegance (QUIET LUXURY). He wore a simple black sweater, pairing with gray slacks and a bright blue beanie to add brightness and to make the classic look became more vibrant.

Khun, Khunatum Wongpuapan , came in a cool contemporary street look, with dark green plaid coat decorated with brown collar to add effortless warmth and elegance.

Mint, Ranchanrawee Uekulwarawat , stood out in a gentle look with profound luxury. She wore a GEO CHECK tweed skirt which was well-matched with a shocking pink outfit, underlining the brightness and contemporality to reflect the confidence of modern women.

Tasha, Natasha Russell, daughter of Ramida Russell Maneesatiean, came with a simple yet elegant nude-colored tone trench coach, pairing with long-sleeved shirt and bright blue gloves that helps add distinctiveness to the outfit. Black shoes helped create a balance that makes this expression look strong and modern, effortless yet eye-catching.

Other honored celebrities attending this extravagant fashion event including Ratirod-Ruj Chulajata, Dr. Chalida Thaochalee Tantipipop, Bussakorn Wongpuapan.