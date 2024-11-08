Guru's Weekly Buzz: Nov 8-14

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

Thai production / Bangkok Shakespeare Troupe / Nov 12-15

The Bangkok Shakespeare Troupe will be performing an original, Thai translation of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream on Nov 12-15 at the Bangkok Arts and Culture Center (BACC). The Bangkok Shakespeare Troupe is a visual storytelling group comprised of Thai acting and artistic talent. This is the first time one of Shakespeare's most well-known romantic comedies will be translated, adapted and performed in Thai. The gala night will be on Nov 12. Tickets are available on Ticketmelon.

Contemporary World Film Series / Thailand Knowledge Park / Nov 17

The “Contemporary World Film Series” at Thailand Knowledge Park (TK Park), comes to an end with the sixth and last film from Romania. 6.9 pe scara Richter (6.9 On The Richter Scale) is about a humble Romanian actor in his 30s, surviving between a complicated part in a musical, a depressed wife and the obsession of an imminent, devastating earthquake. He becomes the victim of his manipulative father. The movie will have English subtitles. The screening is supported by the Embassy of Romania, who will host a reception of snacks and drinks, after the screening, and Romanian Ambassador Daniela-Brînduşa Băzăvan will introduce the film. Email filmforum17@gmail.com for tickets.

Photo exhibition / Sri Sala / Nov 16

Since 2005, Julien Spiewak has been developing the "Corps de Style” series in the interiors of museums and private collections in France and abroad. The artist produces an accurate inventory, in detail, where various parts of the body are integrated into the decorations. “Corps de Style”, a photo exhibition will be on display for the first time in Thailand, taking images at local houses, temples and other cultural sites. This thought-provoking exhibition brings up the question of whether life imitates art or vice versa.

Immersive art / Asai Bangkok Chinatown / Nov 9 to Jan 18, 2025

Fusing art and dance, the immersive “Mood Swing” exhibition opens on Nov 9 at Asai Bangkok Chinatown. An interactive celebration of painting, swing dance and live jazz, the exhibition is hosted in collaboration with 333Gallery. The exhibition will feature the work of Parangbune Meewasana (Mtt.), whose pieces are inspired by the fluid steps and energetic rhythms of swing dance. Each artwork captures the movement and emotion of the dance, transforming the vibrancy of swing into visual form. The evening will also spotlight Woran Muangsiri, a Lindy Hop dancer and musician, whose band, The Stumbling Swingout, aims to revive the joy of live swing music in Bangkok. The “Mood Swing” exhibition runs until Jan 18, 2025 and will feature 10 original pieces by Mtt., choreographed alongside live dance performances. Nov 30 will see a swing dance class with the Jelly Roll Jazz Club and an artist talk and on Dec 21 and Jan 11, there will be a “Social Night” featuring art, dance, music and social interactions.

Champagne dinner / Igniv Bangkok / Nov 14

Igniv Bangkok at the St. Regis Bangkok will host a Champagne dinner in collaboration with Leclerc Briant. The five-course dinner features cosmopolitan fine dining rooted in Swiss origins, showcasing local Thai ingredients in a sharing style, complemented by the innovative Champagne Leclerc Briant, a biodynamic pioneer from Épernay, and is limited to 18 diners. The highlight will be the innovative Abyss cuvée — a groundbreaking Champagne offering aged 60m deep in the Atlantic Ocean for 18 months — paired with the entrée and the main course at the dinner. Visit the restaurant’s website.

Six-hands dinner / Flourish x Kaen / Nov 15-16

A two-day Isaan-themed culinary event, "Six-Hand Dinner: Flourish x Kaen Restaurant" will see chef Chatsorn "Angoon" Pratoomma, from Flourish restaurant, work alongside chefs Paisarn Cheewinsiriwat and Kanyarat “Jib” Thanomseang, of Kaen. The chefs will craft a seven-course Isaan-inspired dinner showcasing sustainable local ingredients at Flourish, Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok. There will also be a Pong Lang performance. On Nov 15, enjoy a Krathong-making demonstration and receive a complimentary Krathong to float in the lotus pond in the Chevaa Garden. Visit the hotel's website.

Solo exhibition / SAC Gallery / Nov 9 to Jan 11, 2025

Kitikong Tilokwattanotai’s groundbreaking solo exhibition, "(Brackets)", is on view at SAC Gallery from Nov 9 to Jan 11, 2025, pushing the boundaries of paintings and sculptures. Tilokwattanotai’s first solo exhibition, "Intentional Chance 2021", presented a retrospective of his artistic journey. Three years later, "(Brackets)", offers a fresh perspective on abstract art, influenced by his experiences as a father. This new series, born from a period of profound personal and artistic growth, invites viewers to explore the evolution of his practice. Through the interplay of silence and space, "(Brackets)" challenges our understanding of art. With more than 50 groundbreaking works that blur the lines between painting and sculpture, this series offers a unique visual experience, where individual pieces can be appreciated independently or as part of a larger, interconnected whole. Performance artist Wasu Wanrayangkoon promises a vibrant and playful performance, while the AI expert Richard Rifley explores the intersection of art and technology, using ChatGPT to provide innovative insights into the artworks at the opening ceremony on Nov 9.

Charity event / El Willy Kitchen / Nov 17

Spanish chefs in Bangkok have united to organise a special brunch "Chefs For Valencia: A Charity Event" in aid of the people affected by the Dana natural disaster in Valencia, Spain. The brunch will be hosted at El Willy Kitchen on November 17, and will be a free-flow of food, wine and good vibes. Pau Brossa, Pepe Dasi, Ricardo Laferia, Pablo Padilla, Alvaro Ramos, Mario Sierra, Roger Sole, Ferran Tadeo, Manuel Palacio, Willy Trullas and Gerard Villaret will be cooking, while Pol Fanto will play DJ for the event. All funds will be donated to the World Central Kitchen, a non-profit, non-governmental organisation that provides food relief, founded by Spanish-American chef and restaurateur José Andrés.

Loy Krathong / Mandarin Oriental / Nov 15

The Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok will host Loy Krathong celebrations on Nov 15. Highlights include Whole roasted pig with condiments, Grilled blue river prawn, Tagliatelle with Chianti-braised Kurobuta sausage ragout and Autumn wild mushrooms, and Signature pizzas from Ciao Terrazza. The international buffet at Riverside Terrace includes Thai favourites like Pomelo salad, Northern-style curry with egg noodles and a variety of rich Thai curries. Dining experiences at Lord Jim’s, Le Normandie, Terrace Rim Naam and Baan Phraya also complement the magic of Loy Krathong. Guests can craft krathongs from natural materials before releasing them into the river. There will also be a Thai puppet show and a musical performance by Pure Ekkapan. Visit the hotel’s website.

Wine tasting / Penfolds / Until Nov 10

“Transcend By Penfolds”, a reimagined 90-minute immersive wine tasting experience runs until Nov 10 Gaysorn Amarin. The tasting offers guests a multi-sensory journey of exploration, combining storytelling, visuals, soundscape and lighting. The experience showcase a total of eight wines from the “Luxury & Icons” range and a taste of the flagship “Grange”. Narrated by Penfolds group winemaker Steph Dutton, the experience is accompanied by Australian artist Jake Meadows and the visual interpretation of each wine by Entropico Creative and Babekuhl. Tickets are available via Ticketmelon with each signature admission ticket including a bottle of Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz. The event also marks the debut of Penfolds Champagne Cuvée Brut and the refreshed look for Penfolds Champagne Rosé Brut in Bangkok.

Engagement packages / Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Centara Grand at CentralWorld offers a special setting for engagement ceremonies, combining refined luxury with privacy in its Royal Suite. Whether you choose a Thai or Chinese engagement ceremony package, it'll come with a one-night stay in a luxurious two-bedroom suite with early check-in, late check-out, and breakfast at the Club Lounge. The ceremony details will be taken care of for you. The Thai ceremony includes a water-pouring set, wedding garlands, a bridal bouquet, floral arrangements, and a personalised logo for the occasion. Guests are welcomed with herbal drinks and treated to coffee, tea, pastries, and a specially prepared breakfast. The Chinese ceremony includes a tea set, bridal bouquet, six corsages, herbal welcome drinks, coffee, tea, pastries, traditional sweet dumplings, a special breakfast, “khao tom”, a bottle of sparkling wine, floral arrangements, and a personalised Chinese engagement logo. Both packages, equally priced at 250 grey notes, are designed for up to 30 guests and couples couples also receive a complimentary dinner at either Ventisi Restaurant or Uno Mas for an exclusive dinner on their first anniversary.

STUFF

Birthday magic / So/ Sofitel Hua Hin

Thailand’s first-ever exclusive “So/ Birthday Party x Lego Gift” package is designed to create a fun and memorable celebration for your child and their friends. From vibrant decorations to child-friendly treats, So Sofitel Hua Hin’s birthday experience ensures an unforgettable party for families. The So/ Birthday Party Package offers an international buffet, themed decorations with balloons and a colourful Lego-themed backdrop. Each guest, including the birthday boy or girl, receives special Lego gifts. Visit the resort’s website.

New AI PC / Lenovo

Lenovo has laughed the Lenovo Yoga and IdeaPad portfolios in Thailand. The line-up includes the all-new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition and Lenovo Yoga Pro 7, as well as the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x and Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1, featuring Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processors. Available in stores.

Sensational sale / Sonos / Nov 11-17

Sonos is joining the year's biggest shopping event with its 11.11 promotion. From home cinema to headphones, the sale runs from Nov 11-17. Take home premium sound with exclusive savings on the new Sonos Ace headphones or the feature-packed Sonos Arc soundbar.

New collection / Ikea

Ikea Thailand has launched the “Let's Play For Change” initiative and Skogsduva collection at Ikea Sukhumvit. Inspired by Scandinavian forests, this special collection aims to foster play and learning for children through toys, bedding, games, stories and more. The collection is designed to blend with children's daily routines, particularly bedtime stories. As usual for Ikea, for every soft toy purchased, Ikea will donate B30 to its partner, Teach For Thailand, to support children's access to learning opportunities. The new collection, which also features soft toys, is available in Ikea stores and online.

Two fashion icons / Jim Thompson X Asava

In a stylish fusion of heritage and contemporary, Jim Thompson joins forces with Thai fashion powerhouse Asava for a special collection. The latter's razor-sharp contemporary woman's silhouette matches with the former's archive of statement prints. The collection features a versatile range of women’s wear, including dresses, blouses, jackets, shorts, pants, skirts and matching bags. Many pieces stand out with floral prints or grey or blue ombre. Whether it’s a beachside brunch or an evening gala, this collection has a look for every occasion from day to night. In Jim Thompson stores.

Temporary boutique / Cartier / until July 31, 2025

Cartier has unveiled a new temporary boutique on the first floor of Siam Paragon until the end of next July. The boutique has been designed in the maison's signature style, blending Parisian luxury with Thai aesthetics. The colour palette is based on the maison colours of gold. The boutique showcases iconic pieces, High Jewellery creations, watchmaking, accessories, perfume and the Art of Living. For a personalised experience, the maison can provide a comprehensive range of services and private appointments.

EAT

Boozy treats / 25 Degrees Bangkok

25 Degrees is celebrating the spirit of Halloween and the warmth of Thanksgiving with the “The Spookin’ Pumpkin Burger” and the “Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Milkshake”. For a devilish twist, opt for a boo-zy milkshake, spiked with Bushmills Irish whiskey. The burger is available until Nov 30, while the milkshake is on the menu until Dec 31.

Lunch buffet / Ventisi

Ventisi at Centara Grand at CentralWorld is now offering a lunch buffet that combines Thai, Italian and international cuisines. Indulge in a culinary journey that begins with fresh seafood on ice, including expertly prepared sushi and sashimi to bring out authentic Japanese flavours. Beyond seafood, diners are invited to savour an enticing array of appetisers, crisp salads, and freshly baked artisanal breads. The buffet continues with comforting soups and a variety of hearty main courses featuring Italian classics and Thai specialities. Conclude your meal with a delightful assortment of signature desserts, pastries, and seasonal fruits. Visit the hotel’s website.

Timeless taste / Diplomat Bar / Until Nov 30

Immerse in the timeless elegance of crafted cocktails, where each sip reveals a symphony of exquisite flavours. Diplomat Bar at the Conrad Bangkok is offering an Old-Fashioned collection, featuring Deacon Whiskey, Bumbu Rum and Jameson Black Barrel, with each blend enriched by warm spices, floral notes and aromatic bitters. The newly-crafted six Old Fashioned cocktails will launch on Nov 8. Visit the hotel's website.

Movember drinking / Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park / Until Nov 30

The Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is raising a glass to men’s health in November, with a special month-long mocktail promotion. Marking the annual Movember initiative, a month-long fundraising and awareness campaign, which encourages men to grow a moustache in support of male mental health, prostate cancer and testicular cancer, the hotel’s mixologists have crafted the limited-edition Mo-Mocktail, an enticing blend of floral Silpin Thai malai syrup, vibrant Monin strawberry purée and fresh lime juice, topped with soda water. Available at Goji Kitchen + Bar, Teeshot Bar, Lobby Lounge, Akira Back and ABar Rooftop until Nov 30. Visit the hotel's website.