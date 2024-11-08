Your horoscope for Nov 8-14

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) A few tasks may be harder than they look and you spend a lot of time on them. A collaborative project may hit a few snags. Artists and creatives may struggle with a creative block that may persist through next week.

(₿) Don't sign on to be a guarantor for anyone. Unexpected but time-sensitive expenses may catch you off guard. Be mindful of your belongings while travelling abroad even in a country that's considered safe.

(♥) Couples don't get to spend downtime together much. Work and family responsibilities take up more of their time and energy. If something is bothering you, confide in your partner.

(⚤) If you've been casually dating someone, you two may decide to officially come out as a new couple to close friends. Dating app users may meet their match shortly after exchanging pleasantries online.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) You learn to work smarter, not harder. A workplace conflict may become an opportunity to reconcile and collaborate. A project that your team is working on makes a lot of progress. It looks primed for big success. You'll do well at your upcoming job interview or business negotiation.

(₿) Your request for a pay raise may unexpectedly be granted. If you're seeking financial support or a loan, it soon will come your way. You manage your budget better while your digits are rising.

(♥) Couples share quality moments and strengthen their bond. They treat each other with the same respect and dignity whether at home or in public. No obstacles are too big so long as you two tackle it together.

(⚤) You've been infatuated with someone and they feel the same about you. You two may decide to come out as a brand-new couple on your socials. If you're not seeing anyone, you may catch the attention of someone older and parental figure-like.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) A sudden departure of someone big may cause a ripple effect in your office. Changes are coming and you'll realise that you're more adaptable than you think. A higher-up has your back. You may have to go on a business trip on short notice. It'll be a little adventure that comes with professional and personal growth.

(₿) The festive season is coming and you may feel the urge to spend lavishly. You'll have to stay mentally strong and focus on your long-term financial goals. Beware of investment scams.

(♥) A difficult situation makes you two a stronger team. You two brainstorm when issues arise, regardless of which side they come from, and are there for each other no matter what. You feel more grateful to your partner.

(⚤) If you don't see yourself with someone, say it politely and firmly. Don't give anyone false hope. You may catch the attention of someone who reminds you of your ex. They come on to you strong and you don't mind.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) An opportunity to expand your network, share ideas and build connections awaits. Your name may be circulated in your industry more. You can finish your tasks before the punch-out time but your colleague may ask you for help. Your boss may assign you to mentor a junior.

(₿) The more sociable you are, the more opportunities come your way. However, be careful not to make everything about yourself. Buy only from reliable or authorised sellers. Or else, you may get a fake.

(♥) Minor conflicts are on the cards for couples, even though they already try to see things from each other's POVs. The person you fell for when you were younger may not be the same person you're with now.

(⚤) You don't consider yourself hot but you may effortlessly, yet unintentionally, bag yourself a few admirers. They may all ask you out on a Loy Krathong date. Listen to your heart and you'll know whom to say yes to.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Be ready for various challenges that come with managing budgets and people. What seems easy may turn out to be difficult. A colleague may show their toxic side. A difficult situation may be something that you'll be thankful for later for it makes you stronger.

(₿) You can easily pay your bills and afford yourself a few luxuries. You have zero luck when it comes to any games of chance. Don't lend anyone money because you may end up losing the money and friendship.

(♥) Expect a few bumps in your relationship, due to different expectations and standards. However, you two will arrive at a happy medium on important things in life. Your date night doesn't have to be lavish. A dance party for two in your living room is enough.

(⚤) Opportunities to get to know potential admirers IRL and online are on the cards. However, none of them are heartstoppers. You're not willing to lower your standards.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Be ready for surprises that will push you to rethink your approach to work. No one is too old to learn new things or admit that they may overlook their shortcomings. Shady colleagues and customers from hell are on the cards but you know how to handle them with grace and kindness.

(₿) Your dedication and hard work will bear fruit. Whether you're selling your own assets or someone else's, you may be able to close a deal sooner than expected. You may also acquire a new income source.

(♥) Couples may together have to make a big decision that would affect the future of their finances. They should ask a knowledgeable and trustworthy outsider to chime in. Don't get too experimental in the boudoir.

(⚤) Concerns about repeating relationship patterns or fears of commitment may hold you back from exploring a potential connection with someone new. Don't bring old baggage to a new relationship.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Brace yourself for a heavier workload. Your boss and client may ask you to take on a challenging task because they think you're the only one who can handle it. You may be asked to lead a team through a difficult phase. An opportunity to show off your skills is on the cards.

(₿) A financial negotiation is likely to go your way. The more money you make, the more you spend. Lifestyle inflation and instant gratification can delay you from reaching financial freedom.

(♥) Couples may have a heart-to-heart conversation, resulting in resolving of past issues and a better understanding of each other. Your relationship is poised for an exhilarating new chapter that will bring joy and excitement.

(⚤) Exciting love at first sight is possible. Romance may blossom between you and someone you've previously overlooked or someone outside your usual type. Keep an open mind and heart, for love may surprise you.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Recognition and reward await those with outstanding performance. Your colleagues and boss respect you. You may be assigned to a new project, which you're excited about. Workplace whispers and disagreements won’t ruffle your feathers. A new service or product you launch may be well-received.

(₿) A freelance opportunity may come to you because of your vast connections. You find a balance between indulging in your wants and saving for the future. Should you have debts, you may pay off at least one.

(♥) Couples make big decisions together regarding their future finances or family matters. Someone unaware that you're off the market may slide into your DMs. You're flattered but it should not go further.

(⚤) Someone with a good profile may pique your romantic interest. However, those that sound good on paper or appear to have everything together may have hidden red flags.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Your boss may entrust you with challenging tasks. You may gain a deeper understanding of the industry you're in and appreciate how it contributes to society. An influential and well-connected ally can help take your business to the next level.

(₿) You manage your finances better. Your intelligence allows you to foresee possible financial hurdles. You may discover a new way to boost the digits in your bank accounts.

(♥) Couples treat each other the same whether at home or in public. Couples who run businesses together collect huge profits during the festive season. Your plan to get wedded should progress smoothly.

(⚤) If you're seeing someone, you two may decide to go Facebook official. If you're not seeing anyone, unexpected romance awaits at a social gathering.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You may take longer than expected to finish a few tasks because important paperwork arrives late. A colleague may not cooperate with you or withhold important information. Business owners may feel the pressure from their competitors who chip away at their market shares.

(₿) Money goes out more than it comes in. Small but many expenses can thin your wallet quicker than you think. A negotiation may remain inconclusive. Investors, beware of misinformation.

(♥) Couples know when to spend time together and when to spend time apart. They respect each other's opinions and privacy. They may discover a new hobby they both enjoy.

(⚤) Your situationship may reach a dead end, even though you want it to be something more meaningful. Dating app users, beware of catfish and scammers.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) You may not tick off all items on your to-do list. Minor and unexpected challenges or unclear directives create confusion and hinder your progress. Artists may want to revisit their old works to get inspired. Your employee may steal from you.

(₿) Although you can easily cover your bills, don't lend money to anyone. Make a safety net for yourself first. Don't buy expensive stuff from unauthorised sellers. You may get a counterfeit or nothing at all.

(♥) Minor miscommunication and misunderstanding are on the cards. Troubles in your relationship may be a learning experience and you two may laugh about them when you look back.

(⚤) You may catch the attention of someone in your professional or friend network. However, the person has a reputation for habitually flirting, so this may not be good news.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) You may celebrate success with your teammates. Your collaborative effort yields higher-than-expected results. Your main job and side hustle eat up most of your waking hours. Business owners attract new customers or gain new business partners. Keep your secret to success to yourself.

(₿) Financial opportunities may present themselves. You may find a way to monetise your hobby or talent, and your investment may start to generate income. You're ahead of your savings goal for November. Be proud of your small wins.

(♥) Couples don't get to spend downtime together. Work and family responsibilities require more of their time and energy. You may unintentionally break a promise you made to your partner.

(⚤) You may meet someone who's your type appearance-wise. However, you shouldn't come on them too eagerly as you may not be their type.