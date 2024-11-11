Conference to explore future of AI

The Open AGI Summit, a pioneering conference exploring the intersection of artificial general intelligence and decentralised technologies, will take place at SCB Next Tech, 4th floor of Siam Paragon, Rama I Road, on Thursday from 10am to 8pm.

Organised by SCB 10X|SCBX in collaboration with flagship partners including Sentient, Polygon Labs and Google Cloud, the event coincides with DevCon, a major blockchain developer conference, offering interested people a unique opportunity to engage with both communities.

The summit aims to address growing concerns regarding centralised control and potential societal risks by exploring how decentralised, blockchain-powered governance models can foster safer, more transparent and ethically aligned AI development.

It will also spotlight AI's potential to drive innovation across diverse fields. Emphasising collaborative efforts and the ethical dimensions of AI, this event aspires to chart a path towards a future where AGI serves as a tool for universal benefit and prosperity.

Speakers will be prominent figures from the fields of AI, blockchain and Web3. The line-up includes Pramod Viswanath from Sentient, Sandeep Nailwal from Polygon, Sreeram Kannan from Eigenlayer, Tarun Chitra from Robot Ventures, Illia Polosukhin from Near Foundation and Juan Benet from IPFS.

Topics will cover technical advancements in AI safety research, decentralised governance structures for AI systems, and ethical considerations in AI development. There will be a focus on emerging applications at the crossroads of AI and blockchain, highlighting the innovative synergy between these technologies.

The summit aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the current state and future prospects of AGI, ensuring a thorough exploration of its potential impacts and challenges.