Guru's Weekly Buzz: Nov 29-Dec 5

New watch / Hamilton

The world’s first digital watch is back and better than ever with the Hamilton PSR 74. An iconic aspect of the original, the 31mm cushion case design silhouette remains as bold and futuristic as ever. Complimenting the arcing lines of the case is a unique bangle-style bracelet featuring a sharp, tapered silhouette for a streamlined look. Push buttons on either side of the case allow for simultaneous viewing of the date and time. The watch can also be set for both 24-hour clock conventions and the display leverages both reflective LCD and emissive Oled. Hamilton designers opted to maintain the original typeface for the display numbers seen on the Pulsar of the 70s.

Season of giving / GastroSense Singapore

GastroSense Singapore’s annual “Christmas With A Cause” initiative features a collaboration between two chefs known for their artistry in and out of the kitchen. Kenjiro “Hatch” Hashida of Hashida Singapore and Hashida Tokyo, and Rishi Naleendra, chef-patron behind two Michelin-starred Cloudstreet, Sri Lankan restaurant Kotuwa and Fool Wine Bar is titled “Tomorrow”. It is centred on mental health awareness and the theme of resilience and hope. Chef Hatch and Chef Naleendra have created an art piece that symbolises the fluidity of life, the duality of darkness and light, and the enduring human spirit. The art piece has been reproduced on T-shirts, tote bags and stickers in limited quantities, available for purchase with all net sales proceeds benefiting non-profit organisation, The Tapestry Project. Visit gastrosense.com/e-shop.

STAY

New opening / Riva Vibe / Dec 4

Raimon Land recently soft opened the Riva Vibe, near Iconsiam. The hotel embraces the chic concept of “Stay Hype, Feel The Vibe”, with a highlight being the Riva Vibe Commons, a versatile communal space. The Riva Vibe Commons features: Morning Vibe: A breakfast area designed to energise your mornings; a Games Corner: A game zone perfect for relaxation and fun; Wash & Dry: A laundry zone paired with a cozy relaxation area; Collab’s Room: A creative meeting space; and Vibe Fitness: A fitness area for an active stay. The hotel will officially open on Dec 4 with launch promotion rates valid for bookings until Dec 15 for stays between Dec 3 and Jan 31, 2025. Visit the website.

EAT

Holiday creations / Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok / Until Dec 31

Chef Pinyo “Yo” Phetyoi’s four-course International Set Menu returns to Greenhouse Restaurant at Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok, featuring the chef’s take on globally inspired flavours. Start a Tuna tartare with truffle, passion fruit sauce and Oscietra caviar, move to a Jerusalem artichoke soup, Crab cannelloni, Australian beef tenderloin with foie gras, Pan-seared king salmon and a Mango and yuzu parfait. Being served until Dec 31.

Champagne brunch / Uno Mas / Dec 1 and Jan 5

Uno Mas at Centara Grand at CentralWorld will hold the signature Champagne Brunch on Dec 1 and Jan 5. Curated by chef Roberto Gonzalez Alonso, the brunch offers the best of Spanish and Mediterranean flavours. Gourmet tapas, fresh oysters, Alaskan king crab, Maine lobster and special offerings like jamón ibérico and A5 Kobe beef sashimi, complemented by Champagne Pommery Brut Royal N.V. Visit the hotel’s website.

Epic dinner / Viu / Every Friday and Saturday

The St. Regis Bangkok elevates its new Epic dinner concept, with a lively feast inspired by a refreshed focus on hearty Mediterranean cuisine. Available every Friday and Saturday, diners are welcomed with a seafood tower and unlimited à la carte dishes, including a seasonal highlight dish at Viu Restaurant. Visit the hotel’s website.

JOIN

Disability day / Steps, IHG / Dec 3

In observance of The International Day Of Persons With Disabilities on Dec 3, Steps and IHG will host “The International Day Of Disability” event at TK Hall, Sasin School of Management. The event will feature a panel discussion led by community leaders, focusing on the importance of creating an inclusive work environment where everyone can participate. This will be followed by workshops covering a range of topics, offering practical tools and strategies to improve accessibility and inclusion for all, including those with invisible disabilities and challenges related to signage accessibility. Attendee registration at forms.gle/4PCasXrRM9nXfHyQ8 and sponsorship registration at forms.gle/ombwunhawyYp11Lh7.

Glowing check / Chi, The Spa

The Shangri-La Bangkok’s Chi, The Spa is offering a variety of body scrub treatments, natural sea salt, turmeric with rice, fruity creamy or green tea, for smooth and brighter skin. Enjoy a 15% discount on any continuing body massage of 60 minutes or more. Visit the hotel’s website.

Restorative yoga / Banyan Tree Krabi / Dec 6-15

Gabrielle Mendoza, a trainer in restorative yoga and the creator of “Uncovering The Oasis Within” concept, will hold classes at Banyan Tree Krabi from Dec 6-15. During her 10-day residency, Mendoza will offer mindful and holistic practices, including Vinyasa yoga, meditation and sound healing, as well as her signature classes of restorative yoga, where one maintains deep breaths and maintains asanas for longer. Visit the resort’s website.

Art battle / The Fig Lobby / Nov 30

The finale of Bangkok’s First Art Battle Champion will take place on Nov 30 at The Fig Lobby. In true Art Battle style, finalists have 20 minutes per round to create their masterpieces while the audience watches and votes for the ultimate winner. The Art Battle Grand Championship isn’t just a competition, it’s a full-scale celebration of creativity, culture, and community. Witness the final showdown of the season, complete with live entertainment, interactive audience voting and a silent auction where you can take home the night’s original works of art. Tickets are available via Ticketmelon.

Culinary road / Taan x GranMonte / Nov 30 to Dec 1

Taan at Siam@Siam Design Hotel Bangkok will collaborate with GranMonte Vineyard and Winery to present “Khao Yai Region: A Culinary Road Trip”, celebrating Thailand’s freshest ingredients and the local producers of the Khao Yai region. The journey begins with canapés, paired with GranMonte’s wines, a walk-through experience where diners can explore interactive booths hosted by suppliers and a five-course menu. Reservations are limited to 24 diners eat evening. Visit the hotel’s website.

Guest shift / Tropic City x Trailer Happiness / Nov 29

Tropic City welcomes Trailer Happiness for their very first stint in Thailand on Nov 29. Get ready for tiki madness as rum and exotic cocktail expert Timothy Falzon showcases their signature cocktails and tiki classics. The historic London bar revolutionised the cocktail scene more than 20years ago with a contemporary tiki concept, iconically located on Portobello Road in a 50s-style retro basement. Visit the bar’s website.

Wine dinner / Ekkaluck / Nov 30

Madi Paidi Bangkok is offering “The Wonder Of Wine” at Ekkaluck, in partnership with The Wine Merchant, on Nov 30. A selection of seven premium wines, three reds, three whites and one Champagne, will be available, including labels from leading wineries in France, Italy and Austria. Visit the hotel’s website.

Garden party / Chim Chim / Nov 30

“Backyard Boogie x Salon Kiku” will be hosted at Chim Chim at Siam@Siam Design Hotel Bangkok, blending Bangkok’s love for vinyl, DJs and eats in a lively garden setting on Nov 30. The event features a line-up of four DJs spinning eclectic beats with three vinyl shops hosting a vinyl fair. Chim Chim’s beloved 12in. pizzas will be available, with options by the slice for easy sharing and sampling. Salon Kiku brings its expertise in natural and curated wines to the event. Visit the hotel’s website.

Wine days / Sababa BKK / Nov 29 to Dec 1

The Mediterranean izakaya is collaborating with Swirl Cellar And Wine Bar to offer wines from Portugal, Italy, and Corsica for "The Cellar Takeover" from Nov 29 to Dec 1. The wines will be paired with dishes prepared by executive chef Maxim Baile. On Dec 1, there will be a "Sunday Afternoon Wine Tasting" event with 12 wines on offer. They will be paired with Sababa’s specialty canapés. Visit the restaurant's website.

Xmas at Central / Merry Giftmas Village 2025

Tis is the season of gifting at Central department stores. When purchasing gifts up to B800 during "Merry Giftmas Village 2025" at CentralWorld from Dec 9 to Jan 5, 2026, Central Ladprao from Dec 16 to Jan 3 and Central Rama 9 from Dec 24 to Jan 5, take a festive photo and have it printed for free but only for the first 250 customers.

Father's day / Say It With Galaxy / Dec 5-8

Show how much you appreciate your father in a big way with Samsung's "Say It With Galaxy" campaign. Express your appreciation for him with a message, a picture or a video and surprise him by showing it off on a four-storey-tall LED screen at Central Court in CentralWorld from Dec 5-8. Submit your entry to sayitwithgalaxy@chom-co.com by Dec 2. The winners will be announced on Dec 3 and contacted by the organisers. Go to bitly.cx/Q7xn.

Festive check-in / True Digital Park / Until Jan 4, 2025

True Digital Park becomes a merry land filled with festive decors until Jan 4, 2025. Cute characters by Thai artist A Kid From Yesterday come to life in the form of huge inflatables, colourful tunnels and more. Step into the AR Photo Booth to enjoy a fantasy world where cute characters come alive in your pictures. Give your best smile at the Merrier Smile-Meter Challenge to find out how many scores your smile would get and win exclusive prizes. True Digital Park will be decked out from the drop-off point to its BTS link.