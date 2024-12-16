'Demon Chef' Leung fires up Dusit Thani

The Pavilion restaurant at the newly-reimagined flagship hotel Dusit Thani Bangkok is hosting "The Maverick Academy Live Showcase Dinner", tomorrow at 7pm.

This is a one-of-a-kind culinary event inspired by the new Netflix cooking competition series The Maverick Academy, which Dusit International sponsors.

The exclusive evening will bring the celebrated "Demon Chef" Alvin Leung, host of the series and culinary mastermind behind the two Michelin-starred Bo Innovation in Hong Kong, alongside four talented contestants from the show.

Together, they will take control of Pavilion's open kitchens to craft an unforgettable 10-course menu that celebrates the rich culinary heritage of Southeast Asia.

The Maverick Academy contestants -- Jarupol, Goo Goo, Pattayah and Woody -- will work in teams to showcase their culinary creativity and mastery, presenting a selection of regional specialties inspired by their journey on the show.

Guests will not only savour these unique creations but also have the opportunity to vote for their favourite dishes, adding an interactive twist to the evening. Additionally, they can look forward to enjoying one of chef Alvin's renowned duck dishes.

To further highlight Dusit's involvement in the show, talented students from Dusit Thani College, where several of the show's challenges were filmed, will play an integral role during the event.These aspiring chefs will assist the contestants with plating and serving dishes, offering guests a glimpse of the next generation of Thai culinary talent in action.

The 10-course dinner is priced at 3,800 baht per person, with an optional wine pairing available for an additional charge. Seats are limited to 80 guests.