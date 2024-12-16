Seaside luxury meets festive cheer at Royal Cliff

The renowned resort complex is offering a timely Weekday Discount Package this festive season, with savings up to 30% off best available rates across its four distinctive hotels. The package grants access to the property's extensive facilities, including its latest attraction - a double-edge infinity pool complete with mini water park.

Three spectacular celebrations anchor the festive calendar. The Christmas Eve Set Dinner at Royal Grill Room & Wine Cellar Restaurant (December 24, 6:30-11:00 PM) presents a refined four-course menu featuring traditional favourites like roast turkey and honey-glazed ham, accompanied by carol singers and a visit from Santa Claus, priced at 2,300++ baht per person.

Christmas Day brings a grand buffet lunch at the Panorama Restaurant (12:00-3:00 PM) offering classic holiday fare alongside live entertainment, also at 2,300++ baht per person.

The celebrations culminate in "The Royal Sea Adventure" New Year's Eve Gala Buffet Dinner by the poolside of Royal Cliff Beach Hotel. Priced at 6,500++ baht per person, the evening promises premium international cuisine, live performances, and fireworks against the backdrop of panoramic ocean views.

Children aged 4-12 years receive 50% discount on all festive dining events. The accommodation package includes options for room-only or breakfast-inclusive stays, with the latter featuring an international buffet including Thai specialities. Additional benefits include discounts on spa treatments, laundry services, and dining across the resort's restaurants.

For reservations and enquiries, contact 038-250421, email gro-main@royalcliff.com, website: https://www.royalcliff.com/main/news/, or connect via Line: @Royalcliff.