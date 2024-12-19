“Flexi Stay” at Courtyard Suvarnabhumi: Tailor your holiday

This festive season, Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport invites travellers to experience unparalleled flexibility and comfort with its “Flexi Stay” promotion, available now through 31 March 2025. Designed to cater to the needs of both leisure and business guests, the package ensures a stay tailored to your schedule and preferences.

The Flexi Stay package offers:

Guaranteed early check-in or late check-out of up to six hours, making travel more convenient than ever.

or late check-out of up to six hours, making travel more convenient than ever. A 15% discount on food and beverages at the hotel’s restaurants and bar (excluding in-room dining).

on food and beverages at the hotel’s restaurants and bar (excluding in-room dining). A 15% discount on laundry services (excluding dry cleaning and express laundry).

on laundry services (excluding dry cleaning and express laundry). Complimentary 24-hour shuttle service to and from Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Guests can relax in elegantly designed rooms with tranquil views of the pool and the serene Pravet Burirom Canal, offering a peaceful retreat just minutes from the airport.

Marriott Bonvoy members enjoy additional perks with this promotion. Not a member yet? Sign up for free at https://www.joinmarriottbonvoy.com/BKKAP and enhance your stay with exclusive benefits.

Set in the heart of Lat Krabang, Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport combines modern elegance, advanced amenities, and locally inspired dining, making it a premier destination for travellers seeking comfort and flexibility.

To book, visit https://bit.ly/4gkR3fo and make your festive getaway one to remember.