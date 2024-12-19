Megabangna creates THB 80m holiday wonderland campaign

In a bold move to create Bangkok’s most memorable year-end celebration, Megabangna Shopping Centre is investing over THB 80 million in its “Mega Happiness Season 2024: Holiday Destination” campaign, running from 1 November 2024 to 5 January 2025.

The centrepiece of the festivities is “The Santa’s Hotel”, a 1,500-square-metre installation featuring a towering 12-metre Christmas tree. This imaginative transformation of the mall’s main entrance recreates the magic of the North Pole, complete with festive dining areas and decorated garden spaces.

Shoppers can participate in the “Mega Wish” campaign, where Mega Smile Rewards members spending THB 3,500 per receipt can win from 28 premium prizes, including a Honda New Civic e:HEV RS and luxury watches. Krungsri Consumer credit card holders receive additional benefits, including double chances to win and up to 50 per cent discounts at participating stores.

The celebration continues with the return of Mega Music in the Park festival on 23-24 November, featuring popular artists including The Toys and Mean. The festivities culminate in a grand New Year’s countdown concert on 31 December, co-hosted with National Telecom, featuring seven leading artists in a 10-hour marathon performance.

“Our aim is to create an exceptional festive experience that reinforces Megabangna as ‘Your Everyday Meeting Place’,” says Maris Aboltins, Managing Director of SF Development Co., Ltd. The mall expects to welcome over 10 million visitors during November and December, with an additional 4 million viewers joining via live broadcast.

Special promotions include an Advent Calendar campaign offering daily prizes worth over THB 10,000 each, and a Mega Gift Festival from 25 December 2024 to 7 January 2025, featuring premium products ideal for New Year gifting.

For more information about the festivities, visitors can download the Megabangna app or connect via Line OA @megabangnaofficial.