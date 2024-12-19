Celebrate an enchanted festive season at Shangri-La Bangkok

Shangri-La Bangkok unveils its ‘Enchanted Wonders’ Christmas and New Year Festivities Programme, a spectacular lineup of events designed to create joyous memories for the 2024-2025 festive season. From lavish feasts to cultural experiences, the hotel offers a magical blend of tradition and luxury to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DAY HIGHLIGHTS

NEXT2 Café sets the stage for the season with an international dinner buffet on Christmas Eve and a festive brunch on Christmas Day, featuring a delightful spread of global flavours.

For an Italian-inspired celebration, Volti Tuscan Grill & Bar offers three, four, or five-course menus curated by Executive Chef Bruno Ferrari. A special kids’ menu ensures young diners are included in the holiday cheer.

Prices start at THB 1,600 net for children and THB 2,800 net for adults.

Adding to the festivities, Santa Claus and carollers will make special appearances on 24 and 25 December to spread seasonal joy.

NEW YEAR’S EVE EXTRAVAGANZA

Ring in 2025 with style at Shangri-La Bangkok’s variety of New Year’s Eve celebrations:

Poolside Gala Dinner: Immerse yourself in an extraordinary evening of culinary masterpieces, live entertainment, and the iconic riverside countdown. Prices: THB 18,000 net for adults and THB 9,000 net for children.

Immerse yourself in an extraordinary evening of culinary masterpieces, live entertainment, and the iconic riverside countdown. Prices: THB 18,000 net for adults and THB 9,000 net for children. NEXT2 Café: Celebrate with exquisite international dishes and enjoy the live countdown broadcast. Prices: THB 14,000-16,000 net for adults.

Celebrate with exquisite international dishes and enjoy the live countdown broadcast. Prices: THB 14,000-16,000 net for adults. Salathip Thai Restaurant: Dine on a specially crafted Thai set menu while enjoying cultural performances in an enchanting riverside pavilion. Prices: THB 16,000 net for adults.

Dine on a specially crafted Thai set menu while enjoying cultural performances in an enchanting riverside pavilion. Prices: THB 16,000 net for adults. Shangri-La Horizon Cruise: Sail into the New Year aboard a luxurious cruise featuring international cuisines and stunning views of the Chao Phraya River fireworks. Prices: THB 16,000 net for adults.

Sail into the New Year aboard a luxurious cruise featuring international cuisines and stunning views of the Chao Phraya River fireworks. Prices: THB 16,000 net for adults. Lobby Lounge: Step into a Moulin Rouge-themed cabaret night, complete with a buffet, raffle draws, and dazzling fireworks. Prices: THB 18,000 net for adults.

CELEBRATE THE SEASON WITH SHANGRI-LA BANGKOK

Don’t miss this chance to create magical memories with loved ones this festive season.

For reservations or more information, call 0 2236 7777, email restaurants.slbk@shangri-la.com, or visit https://bit.ly/SLBK-NYECelebrtions 2024-2025-Media and https://bit.ly/SLBK-ChristmasCelebrations2024-Media.

(Prices are inclusive of tax and service charge. Child rates apply to children aged 6-12 years.)