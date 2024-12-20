Festive feasts

Let's celebrate the end of 2024 with delicacies and activities at these leading hotels.

Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Ventisi Restaurant

When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Highlight: Festive buffet featuring large seafood display showcasing river prawns, slipper lobsters, mussels, prawns and oysters, alongside a selection of sushi and sashimi. From Thai favourites to Italian classics, the offerings include traditional holiday treats such as honey-glazed ham, mashed potatoes with Brussel sprouts, Christmas turkey and prime rib, guaranteeing something for every palate. An array of pastries, desserts and international cheeses are also available.

Christmas buffet at Ventisi at Centara Grand at CentralWorld.

Red Sky Restaurant

When: New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve Highlight: Exclusive gala dinner featuring an eight-course menu created by chef Andrea Montella and chef Luca Russo. Highlights include 36-month-aged Vacche Rosse Parmesan ravioli with porcini mushrooms and truffle, Label Rouge wild line-caught turbot with sea urchin and Champagne foam and charcoal-grilled Japanese A5 tenderloin with hollandaise and a meticulously layered potato mille-feuille. Guests can also enjoy the city's iconic fireworks display, visible from the 55th floor.

Uno Mas

When: New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve Highlight: Spanish Surf & Turf featuring luxurious Imperial Oscietra caviar alongside an array of fresh selections on ice, including premium oysters, lobster and other delicacies. Highlights include expertly seared foie gras and other top-quality ingredients.

New Year's Eve with Red Sky's exclusive eight-course dinner and fireworks.

Dusit Thani Bangkok

Cannubi by Umberto Bombana

When: Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve Highlight: A six-course Italian fine dining experience created by chef Umberto Bombana and personally crafted by chef Andrea Susto.

New Year's Eve Highlight: A seven-course dinner crafted by chef Andrea Susto and team, curated by chef Umberto Bombana.

Lumpini Lawn

When: Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve Highlight: Buffet featuring festive favourites such as caviar, fresh oysters, grilled lobster, lamb racks and beef short ribs, all complemented by enchanting Christmas carols.

New Year's Eve Highlight: A buffet featuring premium grilled seafood, freshly shucked oysters, caviar and prime cuts. Also there will be live entertainment and fireworks as guests count down to a spectacular New Year.

The Grand Lobby Bar

When: New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve Highlight: Festive-themed afternoon tea, curated by the hotel's pastry chefs, featuring 14 artisanal treats -- both savoury and sweet -- beautifully presented for sharing.

Shangri-La Bangkok

Next2 Café

When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Highlight: A dinner with a spread of international flavours on Christmas Eve. Then on Christmas morning, guests can enjoy a feast of festive specialities from around the world, holiday-themed dishes and decadent desserts.

Volti Tuscan Grill & Bar

When: Christmas Day

Christmas Day Highlight: Signature Italian specialities crafted by executive Italian chef Bruno Ferrari. Santa Claus and a delightful group of carol singers will make a special appearance on Dec 24-25.

Salathip Thai Restaurant

When: New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve Highlight: A Thai set menu crafted by chef Yanavit Theerasomboonkun with captivating cultural dance performances.

Shangri-La Horizon Cruise

When: New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve Highlight: An array of international cuisines under fireworks illuminating the River of Kings.

Lobby Lounge

When: New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve Highlight: Enter the world of Parisian cabaret at the Lobby Lounge to celebrate the arrival of 2025 with a dazzling Moulin Rouge-themed night. A chance to win great prizes in raffle draws and enjoy spectacular fireworks.

Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok

The Glass House restaurant

When: New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve Highlight: An array of local and international favourites along with seafood, European cheeses and culinary delicacies from around the world, all served with a warm festive flair.

Antito

When: New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve Highlight: Truffle butter ravioli, spicy linguine arrabbiata with soft-shell crab or succulent roasted giant trevally with speck ham and cauliflower purée.

The St. Regis Bangkok

Lavish holiday feasts at The St. Regis Bangkok.

Viu Restaurant

When: New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day Highlight: A caviar station, a selection of premium French oysters, Japanese Wagyu A4 and a fresh tuna station. Other highlights include traditional pork cotechino with lentils, which is a traditional Italian dish known for its promise of prosperity and growth in the New Year, whole salmon Wellington with Champagne hollandaise, duck and morel tourte, foie gras terrine, bourbon vanilla ice cream nitrogen station and a crêpe suzette live station. On Jan 1, the restaurant offers New Year's Day family brunch featuring a selection of Italian cold cuts and cheese, The St. Regis seafood tower, foie gras crostini, fettuccine truffle sauce, homemade lobster ravioli, pan seared scallop, cauliflower and caviar and Australian Wagyu picanha. Desserts include classic tiramisu, cinnamon trifle mousse and more.

Pullman Bangkok King Power

Holiday classics at Pullman Bangkok King Power.

Cuisine Unplugged

When: Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve

Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve Highlight: All the classics -- roasted turkey, glazed ham, fresh seafood and sweet holiday treats. New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet, poolside party with live music and a DJ.

Banyan Tree Bangkok

Vertigo

When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Highlight: A gourmet holiday feast featuring tender turkey rolled and grilled white cod fish, while toasting to the season with Bangkok's skyline as the backdrop.

Rosewood Bangkok unveils curated experiences and fine hospitality.

Vertigo Too

When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Highlight: Festive dinner featuring caramelised Bourbon-smoked duck, succulent roasted baby chicken and delicate premium salmon grilled to perfection.

Romsai

When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Highlight: Christmas buffet with tender roasted turkey, live carving stations, fresh seafood and an array of Asian and Western delights, desserts and holiday classics.

Apsara Cruise

When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Highlight: A four-course Thai menu while cruising along the enchanting River of Kings.

Saffron

When: New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve Highlight: Thai degustation menu, featuring meang khum grilled Alaska crab, the aromatic blend of Thai red curry and grilled king mackerel.

Bai Yun

When: New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve Highlight: Cantonese delicacies featuring abalone steak paired with classic egg noodles and the taste of Phuket lobster paired with vibrant garden vegetables.

Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

Salvia Italian Osteria

When: Throughout December

Throughout December Highlight: Chef Gabriele Olivieri at Salvia Italian Osteria has curated a selection of à la carte Italian dishes perfect for sharing, featuring seafood, pasta dishes and premium meats including slow-cooked New Zealand Lumina lamb.

The Dining Room

When: Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day Highlight: A selection of international festive dishes crafted by chef David Senia and his culinary team. Holiday classics include roasted turkey, Yule log and decadent Christmas puddings.

Festive Season 2024 at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok.

Erawan Tea Room

When: Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day Highlight: Dishes are prepared using traditional Thai recipes highlight organic ingredients, and the housemade chilli paste is made daily to ensure the freshest flavour.

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park

The Siam Tea Room

When: Christmas and New Year's Day

Christmas and New Year's Day Highlight: Grilled Wagyu short rib of beef with Thai salad and chilli and roasted rice sauce, steamed golden snapper with garlic, lime and chilli sauce, wok-fried Boston lobster with tamarind sauce, stir-fried crab with curry powder, onion and Chinese celery and Kurobuta pork collar curry with wild betel leaves.

Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok Hotel

Greenhouse Restaurant & Terrace Bar

When: New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve Highlight: Fresh seafood on ice, pan-seared foie gras, Wagyu beef noodles and barbecue station for choice cuts sizzled to perfection. From 10pm until midnight, the party moves onto Greenhouse's alfresco terrace, where the DJ brings the party to life until the midnight countdown.

InterContinental Bangkok

Fireplace Grill & Bar

When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Highlight: A five-course Christmas set menu ranging from Hokkaido scallop carpaccio to a grilled Carrara Wagyu striploin with fresh truffle, culminating in the Noel Enchantment, a spiced citrus compote with cinnamon mousse and praline streusel.

Summer Palace

When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Highlight: Summer Palace is putting its signature modern twist on Chinese classics for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day set meals. Highlights include Iberico pork char siu and braised whole South African abalone, Peking duck and wok fried Boston lobster when dining as a family of 10. A vegetarian selection is also available, featuring crispy bean curd rolls with fresh mushroom and truffle.

Rosewood Bangkok

When: Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve

Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve Highlight: Christmas Eve dinner features a four-course feast including Canadian lobster, roasted lamb chops and limitless oysters. This is complemented by Santa's appearance and live music by Frank Rovillstone. Then Christmas Day lunch and dinner feature a three-course menu with seared black cod or turkey ballotine, paired with desserts by chef Dustin Baxter, complete with a live saxophone performance.

Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok.

When: Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve

Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve Highlight: On Dec 24, a Thai and international buffet with fresh seafood, live cooking stations and seasonal specialities like beef Wellington and Hokkaido Wagyu A5. The evening features Christmas carols, a visit from Santa and gifts for children. Then on Christmas Day, guests can enjoy a warm four-course sharing set menu.

Avani Pattaya Resort

The Garden Cafe

When: Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve Highlight: Christmas buffet and sensational entertainment perfect for friends and families.

Benihana

When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Highlight: Three sizzling sets to choose from, plus teppanyaki shows performed by the restaurant's own private chef.

Dicey Reilly's