Festive feasts

Let's celebrate the end of 2024 with delicacies and activities at these leading hotels.
Centara Grand at CentralWorld
Ventisi Restaurant
- When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
- Highlight: Festive buffet featuring large seafood display showcasing river prawns, slipper lobsters, mussels, prawns and oysters, alongside a selection of sushi and sashimi. From Thai favourites to Italian classics, the offerings include traditional holiday treats such as honey-glazed ham, mashed potatoes with Brussel sprouts, Christmas turkey and prime rib, guaranteeing something for every palate. An array of pastries, desserts and international cheeses are also available.
Christmas buffet at Ventisi at Centara Grand at CentralWorld.
Red Sky Restaurant
- When: New Year's Eve
- Highlight: Exclusive gala dinner featuring an eight-course menu created by chef Andrea Montella and chef Luca Russo. Highlights include 36-month-aged Vacche Rosse Parmesan ravioli with porcini mushrooms and truffle, Label Rouge wild line-caught turbot with sea urchin and Champagne foam and charcoal-grilled Japanese A5 tenderloin with hollandaise and a meticulously layered potato mille-feuille. Guests can also enjoy the city's iconic fireworks display, visible from the 55th floor.
Uno Mas
- When: New Year's Eve
- Highlight: Spanish Surf & Turf featuring luxurious Imperial Oscietra caviar alongside an array of fresh selections on ice, including premium oysters, lobster and other delicacies. Highlights include expertly seared foie gras and other top-quality ingredients.
- Call 02-100-6255 or email diningcgcw@chr.co.th.
New Year's Eve with Red Sky's exclusive eight-course dinner and fireworks.
Dusit Thani Bangkok
Cannubi by Umberto Bombana
- When: Christmas Eve
- Highlight: A six-course Italian fine dining experience created by chef Umberto Bombana and personally crafted by chef Andrea Susto.
- When: New Year's Eve
- Highlight: A seven-course dinner crafted by chef Andrea Susto and team, curated by chef Umberto Bombana.
Lumpini Lawn
- When: Christmas Eve
- Highlight: Buffet featuring festive favourites such as caviar, fresh oysters, grilled lobster, lamb racks and beef short ribs, all complemented by enchanting Christmas carols.
- When: New Year's Eve
- Highlight: A buffet featuring premium grilled seafood, freshly shucked oysters, caviar and prime cuts. Also there will be live entertainment and fireworks as guests count down to a spectacular New Year.
The Grand Lobby Bar
- When: New Year's Eve
- Highlight: Festive-themed afternoon tea, curated by the hotel's pastry chefs, featuring 14 artisanal treats -- both savoury and sweet -- beautifully presented for sharing.
- Call 02-200-9000 or email dtbk@dusit.com.
Shangri-La Bangkok
Next2 Café
- When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
- Highlight: A dinner with a spread of international flavours on Christmas Eve. Then on Christmas morning, guests can enjoy a feast of festive specialities from around the world, holiday-themed dishes and decadent desserts.
Volti Tuscan Grill & Bar
- When: Christmas Day
- Highlight: Signature Italian specialities crafted by executive Italian chef Bruno Ferrari. Santa Claus and a delightful group of carol singers will make a special appearance on Dec 24-25.
Salathip Thai Restaurant
- When: New Year's Eve
- Highlight: A Thai set menu crafted by chef Yanavit Theerasomboonkun with captivating cultural dance performances.
Shangri-La Horizon Cruise
- When: New Year's Eve
- Highlight: An array of international cuisines under fireworks illuminating the River of Kings.
Lobby Lounge
- When: New Year's Eve
- Highlight: Enter the world of Parisian cabaret at the Lobby Lounge to celebrate the arrival of 2025 with a dazzling Moulin Rouge-themed night. A chance to win great prizes in raffle draws and enjoy spectacular fireworks.
- Call 02-236-7777 or email restaurants.slbk@shangri-la.com.
Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok
The Glass House restaurant
- When: New Year's Eve
- Highlight: An array of local and international favourites along with seafood, European cheeses and culinary delicacies from around the world, all served with a warm festive flair.
Antito
- When: New Year's Eve
- Highlight: Truffle butter ravioli, spicy linguine arrabbiata with soft-shell crab or succulent roasted giant trevally with speck ham and cauliflower purée.
- Call 02-210-8100 or email fbadmin@eastingrandsathorn.com.
The St. Regis Bangkok
Lavish holiday feasts at The St. Regis Bangkok.
Viu Restaurant
- When: New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
- Highlight: A caviar station, a selection of premium French oysters, Japanese Wagyu A4 and a fresh tuna station. Other highlights include traditional pork cotechino with lentils, which is a traditional Italian dish known for its promise of prosperity and growth in the New Year, whole salmon Wellington with Champagne hollandaise, duck and morel tourte, foie gras terrine, bourbon vanilla ice cream nitrogen station and a crêpe suzette live station. On Jan 1, the restaurant offers New Year's Day family brunch featuring a selection of Italian cold cuts and cheese, The St. Regis seafood tower, foie gras crostini, fettuccine truffle sauce, homemade lobster ravioli, pan seared scallop, cauliflower and caviar and Australian Wagyu picanha. Desserts include classic tiramisu, cinnamon trifle mousse and more.
- Call 02-207-7777.
Pullman Bangkok King Power
Holiday classics at Pullman Bangkok King Power.
Cuisine Unplugged
- When: Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve
- Highlight: All the classics -- roasted turkey, glazed ham, fresh seafood and sweet holiday treats. New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet, poolside party with live music and a DJ.
- Call 02-680-9999 or visit www.pullmanbangkokkingpower.com.
Banyan Tree Bangkok
Vertigo
- When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
- Highlight: A gourmet holiday feast featuring tender turkey rolled and grilled white cod fish, while toasting to the season with Bangkok's skyline as the backdrop.
Rosewood Bangkok unveils curated experiences and fine hospitality.
Vertigo Too
- When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
- Highlight: Festive dinner featuring caramelised Bourbon-smoked duck, succulent roasted baby chicken and delicate premium salmon grilled to perfection.
Romsai
- When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
- Highlight: Christmas buffet with tender roasted turkey, live carving stations, fresh seafood and an array of Asian and Western delights, desserts and holiday classics.
Apsara Cruise
- When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
- Highlight: A four-course Thai menu while cruising along the enchanting River of Kings.
Saffron
- When: New Year's Eve
- Highlight: Thai degustation menu, featuring meang khum grilled Alaska crab, the aromatic blend of Thai red curry and grilled king mackerel.
Bai Yun
- When: New Year's Eve
- Highlight: Cantonese delicacies featuring abalone steak paired with classic egg noodles and the taste of Phuket lobster paired with vibrant garden vegetables.
- Call 02-679-1200 or email hostesses-bangkok@banyantree.com.
Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok
Salvia Italian Osteria
- When: Throughout December
- Highlight: Chef Gabriele Olivieri at Salvia Italian Osteria has curated a selection of à la carte Italian dishes perfect for sharing, featuring seafood, pasta dishes and premium meats including slow-cooked New Zealand Lumina lamb.
The Dining Room
- When: Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
- Highlight: A selection of international festive dishes crafted by chef David Senia and his culinary team. Holiday classics include roasted turkey, Yule log and decadent Christmas puddings.
Festive Season 2024 at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok.
Erawan Tea Room
- When: Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
- Highlight: Dishes are prepared using traditional Thai recipes highlight organic ingredients, and the housemade chilli paste is made daily to ensure the freshest flavour.
- Call 02-254-1234 or email bangkok.grand@hyatt.com.
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park
The Siam Tea Room
- When: Christmas and New Year's Day
- Highlight: Grilled Wagyu short rib of beef with Thai salad and chilli and roasted rice sauce, steamed golden snapper with garlic, lime and chilli sauce, wok-fried Boston lobster with tamarind sauce, stir-fried crab with curry powder, onion and Chinese celery and Kurobuta pork collar curry with wild betel leaves.
- Call 02-059-5999 or email restaurant-reservations.bkkqp@marriott hotels.
Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok Hotel
Greenhouse Restaurant & Terrace Bar
- When: New Year's Eve
- Highlight: Fresh seafood on ice, pan-seared foie gras, Wagyu beef noodles and barbecue station for choice cuts sizzled to perfection. From 10pm until midnight, the party moves onto Greenhouse's alfresco terrace, where the DJ brings the party to life until the midnight countdown.
- Call 02-079-7555 or email fbreservation.vsuk@avanihotels.com.
InterContinental Bangkok
Fireplace Grill & Bar
- When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
- Highlight: A five-course Christmas set menu ranging from Hokkaido scallop carpaccio to a grilled Carrara Wagyu striploin with fresh truffle, culminating in the Noel Enchantment, a spiced citrus compote with cinnamon mousse and praline streusel.
Summer Palace
- When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
- Highlight: Summer Palace is putting its signature modern twist on Chinese classics for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day set meals. Highlights include Iberico pork char siu and braised whole South African abalone, Peking duck and wok fried Boston lobster when dining as a family of 10. A vegetarian selection is also available, featuring crispy bean curd rolls with fresh mushroom and truffle.
- Call 02-6560444 or email dining.bkkhb@ihg.com.
Rosewood Bangkok
- When: Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve
- Highlight: Christmas Eve dinner features a four-course feast including Canadian lobster, roasted lamb chops and limitless oysters. This is complemented by Santa's appearance and live music by Frank Rovillstone. Then Christmas Day lunch and dinner feature a three-course menu with seared black cod or turkey ballotine, paired with desserts by chef Dustin Baxter, complete with a live saxophone performance.
- New Year's Eve dinner sees a curated menu of Wagyu beef sirloin and roasted duck, accompanied by live music from Natt Buntita.
- Call 02-080-0088.
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok.
- When: Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve
- Highlight: On Dec 24, a Thai and international buffet with fresh seafood, live cooking stations and seasonal specialities like beef Wellington and Hokkaido Wagyu A5. The evening features Christmas carols, a visit from Santa and gifts for children. Then on Christmas Day, guests can enjoy a warm four-course sharing set menu.
- New Year's Eve will be an 80s throwback celebration featuring a buffet of Thai and international dishes, fresh BBQ seafood and live cooking stations. Guests can dance to DJ BPLAA and Mikey's band and enjoy a grand fireworks display at midnight.
- Call 02-307-8888 or email info.chrb@chatrium.com.
Avani Pattaya Resort
The Garden Cafe
- When: Christmas Eve
- Highlight: Christmas buffet and sensational entertainment perfect for friends and families.
Benihana
- When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
- Highlight: Three sizzling sets to choose from, plus teppanyaki shows performed by the restaurant's own private chef.
Dicey Reilly's
- When: Christmas Day
- Highlight: Festive lunch throughout the afternoon and into the early evening.
- Call 038-412-120 or email pattaya@avanihotels.com.