Your horoscope for Dec 20-26

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Dealing with office drama and difficult people will be a lot easier. You can meet all deadlines whether it's for solo or group tasks. There’s a chance your boss or someone in a higher position will acknowledge your efforts with a promotion.

(₿) A refund or an overdue payment that you've been waiting for will finally arrive. Unexpected fortune may fall into your lap. Don't talk about it unless you want to jinx it. Beware of new forms of Ponzi schemes. Beware of tourist traps while abroad.

(♥) Couples take on more responsibilities but they always show support for each other. When one of them is weak, the other will be their rock and vice versa. They are also each other's sources of wisdom and safe spaces. Magical moments await them during the festive season.

(⚤) If you've been chatting with someone, you may decide to go Facebook official. A romantic spark with an old friend or someone you once shared good vibes with during a visit back home or at a festive event is on the cards.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) More tasks may come your way. With motivation and skills, you can manage objectives, resources and communication with ease. An opportunity to expand your knowledge and forge valuable connections in your professional circle may occur.

(₿) Financial negotiations are likely to succeed. You'll take better control of your budget. You can fully enjoy the festive joy and life’s pleasures while also drafting some long-term money goals for next year.

(♥) Couples may argue because of clashing desires. They hold different views on work-life balance and who should be in their friend’s circle. Couples share joyful moments in festivities, parties and adventures.

(⚤) You meet someone who makes your heart flutter. They seem to be interested, too. However, concerns about repeating past relationship patterns or fears of commitment may hold you back from a potential connection.

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Managing priorities, resources and office politics will go more smoothly. An opportunity to demonstrate your leadership and inspire others is on the cards. Artists, creators and creative entrepreneurs, a major deal could come your way. You may start a new job with colleagues from different countries.

(₿) Double-check facts before you make financial decisions. Don't trust everything you hear. Avoid any form of gambling. Don't sign on to be a guarantor. Beware of your belongings while travelling abroad even if you're in Japan.

(♥) Different expectations and money mindsets cause tension in your relationship. You may uncover a new dimension to your relationship. Couples share some joyful and relaxing moments.

(⚤) A well-meaning friend or family member may try to set you up, but you're not feeling the spark. A no-strings-attached hook-up or whirlwind travel fling is on the cards. What seems like destiny could be a fleeting spark.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Setting boundaries, sorting out priorities and dealing with people and their expectations might come more naturally. You're getting better in the game of work-life balance. Every single task on your to-do list will be ticked off. Your content, ads or campaign may go viral.

(₿) You reap the rewards of past investments or efforts. Unexpected gains may fall into your lap. You may secure a side gig or financial support. You've got your expenses under control. Beware of get-rich-quick schemes that sound too good to be true.

(♥) Different lifestyles and spending habits cause tension in your relationship. You may tell a white lie in order to avoid arguments. Spouses discuss their goals for 2025 but they may want to keep them realistic.

(⚤) You heal your heart and find new love while on vacation. Enjoy the moment, but remember that the magic might fade once you’re back home. Beware of romance scammers sliding into your DMs.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You become super productive, creative and assertive. You may reach a new personal benchmark. What seems bad may turn out to be good. You score high in your yearly appraisal. Your efforts pay off and your boss or a higher-up might offer you a promotion as a reward.

(₿) You can easily pay all your bills and celebrate Xmas and New Year without worries. Money quickly comes in to replenish what you spent. Financial talks and fundraising efforts will likely reach the next stage that makes you smile.

(♥) A big change in work or family duties for you or your partner leads to a serious discussion. You two share fun moments in festivities, parties and adventures. If you're cheating, you may break it off with your side person.

(⚤) You may fancy a single parent but their parental commitment and disapproval from your friend or family member cause you to have a second thought. You ex, who's already in a new relationship, may slide into your DMs.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Working with others, getting priorities straight and leveraging tech tools will become smoother and more effective. A group project will become a big hit. Your team get to celebrate and set out goals for the next year. Recognition, reward and opportunity to enhance your expertise are on the cards.

(₿) Your financial prospects look brighter. You're likely to secure a side gig or financial support. Small windfall or prize may be yours. You'll make more than enough money to enjoy the festivities and life's pleasures while still adding to your savings.

(♥) A heart-to-heart conversation could resolve past issues and foster better mutual understanding. You two are each other's sources of support, comfort and inspiration. Spouses reignite the flames of passion and sprinkle a little sugar on their relationship.

(⚤) You meet several admirers of the same and opposite sex. You may wonder if you're sexually more fluid than you think. You may realise there's more to learn about yourself. Your ex may want to you back but it's a firm no for you.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) You become super creative, intuitive and proactive. You manage resources, relationships and expectations better. Everything goes as planned. Colleagues seek your advice as they deem you knowledgeable. A senior introduces you to influential contacts that could enhance your professional journey.

(₿) Higher-than-expected returns await investors. A conflict over asset ownership may be resolved amicably and what's legally yours will be yours. You'll find a comfortable balance with your money, allowing you to enjoy pleasures while building your savings bit by bit.

(♥) Couples are each other's sources of support and safe spaces. They enjoy delightful moments filled with laughter and set new year resolutions together. Someone may slide into your DMs, not knowing that you're already taken.

(⚤) Fun flings and casual hook-ups await dating app users. Those looking for a fairytale romance may meet their prince or princess. Take a little time to consider what you're truly looking for before diving in.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Delays in receiving key documents or items, along with unproductive meetings, slow you down significantly. An opportunity to move to a new department or a fresh workplace is on the cards. Don't let excitement cloud your judgement. Take time to thoroughly examine any warning signs before making your move.

(₿) You work hard and get paid accordingly. An older male can help you secure a side gig or financial support. You have your finances under control. You savour the celebration season and life's joys while growing your nest egg without stress.

(♥) Sharing your thoughts and opinions with your partner will flow more smoothly. You will quickly find common ground when disagreeing. This festive season is a great time to cherish fun moments together and reignite the fire of passion in your relationship.

(⚤) A chance meeting with a sexy stranger from a totally different background occurs. If you're casually dating someone, they may ask if you want to be exclusive.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) You receive recognition and reward. You have a stronger say in decision-making. You can work on your own without outside help but dislike working in groups as it always comes with drama. Beware of conflicts, gossip and lack of cooperation but they can also be a chance to showcase problem-solving skills.

(₿) Your income is higher than expected. Whether you're trying to sell your own assets or someone else's, you'll close a deal. Someone in your family brings happy news. You may buy something that has been on your wish list for a long time.

(♥) Small arguments because of different opinions on work-life balance and friends may occur. However, you will try to see things from each other's POV. Your new year resolutions may be centred on building a family or fortifying a financial future together.

(⚤) Those inexperienced in love may experience love at first sight/swipe at a place you frequent. You may fall for an old friend or someone you once shared good vibes with.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) An opportunity to show you full potential is on the cards. You may be assigned tasks that you're keen on. You become creative, intuitive and proactive, feeling more self-assured. You can expect to meet your goals and achieve impressive results. A celebration for your team project’s success is also on the cards.

(₿) Promotions and sales tempt you to splurge. Watch your spending and be careful of people who may take advantage of your kindness. Set a strict budget and stick to it.

(♥) Couples show love and care for one another whether at home or in public. They share joyful moments in festivities, parties and adventures. Spouses may plan for a 2025 baby or set meaningful goals. Unmarried couples may decide to move in together or tie the knot early next year.

(⚤) You experience a romantic spark and an instant connection with someone who feels like they've walked straight out of your dreams. But hold on tight — their ex or a friend might try to stir up drama.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Pointless meetings and dishonest colleagues slow you down. You have have a tough time keeping up with your to-do list. However, you gain new perspectives. The unemployed may start a new job next year in the service or healthcare industry.

(₿) Financial negotiations are likely to succeed. The more money you make the more you spend. You indulge in a shopping spree and regret nothing. You may have to pay fines or hidden fees.

(♥) Couples share share heartwarming moments and celebrate the festive season together. They may adopt a healthier lifestyle to start 2025 off.

(⚤) You meet several admirers in the flesh or online. Your friend or an acquaintance may confess their attraction. If you don't know who to choose, tune into your feelings and let your heart guide you to the right person.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You finish your tasks before the punch-out time but your colleagues may ask for help. Your supervisor specifically asks you to take on a secret assignment or give you access to confidential documents. Either way, this positively affects your work life and earns you respect.

(₿) Your financial situation and money-making potential for next year are better than you think. You may receive a surprise windfall or discover an old piggy bank you had forgotten about. Gambling will never make you rich.

(♥) You cherish magical moments and have a wonderful time celebrating the end of the year with your partner. You two brainstorm some new year plans together. Your ex tries to reignite the passion you once shared.

(⚤) A close family friend or a family elder plays match-maker. You're torn between going out with someone pre-approved or someone you really like.