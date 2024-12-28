Love in the Time of Shopping Malls

Picture this: you’re standing in the middle of EmSphere, surrounded by glittering displays and endless options, yet somehow feeling as lost as a tourist trying to pronounce “Sukhumvit.” The New Year is approaching, and you’re faced with that annual challenge: finding the perfect gift for your significant other.

Fear not, fellow romantics! Whether you’re shopping for your newly-minted “gik” or your spouse of twenty years, we’ve got you covered with ideas that go beyond the usual “couple shirts” from Chatuchak Market.

For the Instagram Enthusiast

Let’s face it – half of Bangkok’s popu- lation seems to live their lives through their phone cameras. Instead of fighting it, embrace it! Book a professional couple’s photoshoot at one of the city’s hidden gems, like the vintage shophouses of Talad Noi or the street art wonderland of Charoen Krung. Bonus points if you arrange for matching caftan outfits and include a sunset rooftop dinner afterwards.

For the Foodie Who’s Seen It All

Skip the obvious dining vouchers. Instead, arrange a private cooking class with that street food vendor whose pad kra pao your partner has been raving about for years. Yes, the one near your soi who always remembers their spice level preference. Trust us, learning the secret to that perfect wok hei is worth more than any luxury brand handbag.

For the Overworked Soul

We all know that one workaholic who thinks “work-life balance” means simultaneously answering emails while getting a foot massage. Surprise them with a wellness package at a luxury spa – but not just any package. We’re talking about those fancy ones where they pick you up in a Mercedes van and you spend the day pretending you’re a Thai royal getting pampered. Include a “no phone” clause for extra brownie points.

For the Adventure Seeker

Instead of a basic hotel stay, book one of those trendy glamping experiences in Khao Yai. Nothing says romance like sipping wine under the stars while pretending you’re actually enjoying being one with nature (but with air conditioning and Wi-Fi, of course).

For the Practical Partner

Some people just want things they can use. But please, step away from the kitchen appliances unless you want to sleep on the couch. Instead, consider a custom-made work bag from those skilled artisans in Charoen Krung, or a bespoke suit/dress from one of Bangkok’s renowned tailors. Practical? Yes. Thoughtful? Also yes.

For the Sentimental One

Create a photo book of your relationship highlights – from that awkward first date at MK to your most recent adventure getting caught in the rain at Platinum Mall. Include ticket stubs from concerts at Impact, receipts from memorable meals, and other mementos that tell your story. Just maybe leave out the evidence from that one Songkran that we don’t talk about.

The Universal Backup Plan

When all else fails, there’s always the fool-proof combination: a reservation at a trendy rooftop restaurant (bonus if it’s so new it’s not on Google Maps yet), followed by a couples’ spa treatment, topped off with a surprise staycation at a boutique hotel. Yes, it’s predictable, but sometimes predictable is perfect.

Remember, the best gift isn’t always the most expensive one from Central Embassy – it’s the one that shows you actually pay attention to what your partner loves. Unless they’ve been explicitly sending you photos of that new iPhone, in which case, yes, that’s exactly what they want.

And if you’re still unsure? Well, there’s always the trusty “let’s go shopping together” gift card route. Because nothing says “I love you” quite like letting them pick their own gift while you pretend to be excited about the fifth hour of shopping.

Note: Results may vary. Author takes no responsibility for gifts that end up being regifted at next year’s office party.