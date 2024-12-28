Anantara Lawana Reopens: Beachfront Bliss Meets Sustainable Luxury

After 10 weeks of extensive renovations, Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort has reopened, unveiling an enhanced beachfront retreat on the northern tip of Chaweng Beach. The transformation reimagines the resort’s public spaces, dining venues, and guest experiences, blending traditional Sino-Thai influences with modern luxury and sustainability.

A Celebration of Sino-Thai Heritage

Inspired by the Sino-Thai shophouses of Nathon Old Town, the resort’s 122 guest rooms, suites, and pool villas reflect Ko Samui’s rich cultural heritage. Highlights include the Anantara Pool Access Villas, with maritime-inspired interiors, and Anantara Pool Suites, adorned with bird motifs celebrating local traditions. For larger groups, the exclusive Four/Five/Seven Villas Anantara Lawana Residences, with a shared lap pool and expansive balconies, provide the perfect blend of privacy and togetherness.

Enhanced Beachfront and Pool Deck

The revamped pool deck and beachfront feature a bamboo deck, refreshed pool tiles, and lush greenery, creating a serene coastal retreat. Comfortable sand loungers enhance the guest experience while preserving the beach’s natural beauty in line with sustainable tourism practices.

Elevated Dining Experiences

Culinary offerings have been elevated with four signature dining venues, including the newly introduced Cay Restaurant. This venue honours Sino-Thai cuisine, using locally sourced, sustainable ingredients. Signature dishes blend coastal elegance with traditional recipes, offering a family-style dining experience rooted in Thai “Kub-Kao” traditions.

The beachfront Ocean Kiss Restaurant now features indoor and outdoor seating, a versatile buffet setup, and a new cold room for intimate gatherings. Meanwhile, the iconic Tree Tops Signature Dining has been refurbished to continue offering exclusive treetop dining experiences. Its two new eight-course menus—“A Symphony of Sea & Land” and “Garden Symphony”—showcase the island’s abundant natural ingredients.

Immersive Guest Experiences

For adventure seekers, the resort introduces the Eco-Island Kayak Exploration, allowing guests to paddle through vibrant reefs and natural rock formations. The Green Pathways Experience immerses visitors in sustainable gardening initiatives, ighlighting on-site bamboo charcoal production, composting, and earthworm-based fertiliser creation.

Sustainability at the Core

The revitalised gardens emphasise sustainability with a farm-to-table approach. Edible plants like the Golden Shower Tree and Garuda’s Claw Tree enhance the resort’s culinary offerings while supporting Ko Samui’s coastal ecosystem. The addition of a branch shredder for organic fertiliser further reinforces the resort’s eco-conscious philosophy.

A Message from the General Manager

Frederic Kolde, General Manager of Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort, shares: “Our recent refurbishment reflects our dedication to creating an unmatched guest experience while honouring Ko Samui’s natural beauty. We’re excited to welcome guests to this rejuvenated haven, offering both relaxation and adventure in a sustainable setting.”

Stays at Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort start at $300++ per night, including breakfast, kids’ activities, and wellness offerings.

Visit anantara.com/en/lawana-koh-samui, email lawanasamui@anantara.com, or call +66 (0) 7796 0333 for reservations. Follow the resort on Instagram @anantaralawana for the latest updates.