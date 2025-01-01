World-Class Celebration at centralwOrld, Times Square of Asia, Shines as a Global Landmark

Central Pattana plc, Thailand’s no.1 one real estate developer and operator of Central shopping centers nationwide, presents the sensational celebrations of ‘CentralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2025-The Original’ at centralwOrld, the ultimate global landmark in the heart of Bangkok, the ‘Times Square of Asia’, highlighting its reputation as the number one world’s entertainment countdown for over two decades.

The event gathers together hundreds of thousands of people to record a historic moment to bid farewell to the old year and to welcome in the New Year 2025 in a spectacular atmosphere with over 10,000 fireworks and messages to the world via the world’s largest panOramix screen, raising awareness of sustainability, equality and peace. Enjoy many special highlights including ‘Countdown Angels’ Ling-Orm and Freen-Becky in addition to popular artists such as PP-Krit, Billkin-Putthipong, Nont Tanont, JAYLERR x Ice Paris and top-charting artists such as BUS because of you I shine, PROXIE, ZeeNunew, PiXXiE, and 4EVE, and meet with Opal Suchata, Miss Universe Thailand 2024 for the first time on the New Year countdown stage.

Celebrate the New Year countdown together in centralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2025–the original, supported by leading public and private sector partners, including, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Royal Thai Police, Galderma (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Better Way International Co., Ltd., Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd., Advanced Wireless Network Co., Ltd., Thai Honda Co., Ltd., Chang Mineral Water, Coca-Cola (Thailand) Co., Grab Thailand , Focus Media (Thailand) Co., Ltd., The1, Plan B and Channel 3 HD.

Mr. Chanavat Uahwatanasakul, Chief Development and Commercial Officer, Central Pattana plc, said: “For over two decades, Central Pattana has initiated the New Year countdown and this year marks our 24th countdown event. We are the original host for the New Year countdown as the ‘Times Square of Asia’, where people come to celebrate this historic moment together on a landmark that accommodates more than 250,000 people in the heart of the city, creating memorable New Year countdown moments. This year, we are highlighting our reputation as the ultimate countdown entertainment of all time, with the world’s first countdown that includes Digital Art Toys and non-stop fun from a lineup of over 100 top artists. In addition to Thailand, centralwOrld will share countdown moments with people from around the world on the Times Square, New York screen for the 6th consecutive year to ensure that everyone enjoys a great time together. This is to ensure that the beginning of 2025 is filled with smiles and happiness and Central Pattana’s shopping centers serve as a space of happiness for both Thai people and all visitors, nationwide.”

Enjoy non-stop entertainment with foremost Asian sensation artists, led by five very popular Headliners: PP-Krit and Billkin-Putthipong, artists who always leave a wonderful lasting impression on every stage, Nont Tanont with his powerful voice and captivating hit songs, JAYLERR x Ice Paris, the hottest duo of the year, in addition to Rising Stars such as ZeeNunew, two rising stars, PiXXiE, an adorable girl group with very catchy pop songs and T-Pop blockbuster hits such as BUS because of you I shine, PROXIE, the talented boy band, and 4EVE, the top girl group who never disappoint their fans. Meet with The Master artists in the music industry such as Tattoo Colour with their all-time hit songs, UrboyTJ, a cool rapper and Tree Man Down with their very own unique music style. In addition, the event will feature special performances by centralwOrld Countdown Angels, led by Freen Sarocha and Becky Rebecca, a perfect fan-preferred couple who bring happiness and inspiration to their fans, in addition to LingLing Sirilak and Orm Kornnaphat with their powerful positive energy. Meet with Opal Suchata, Miss Universe Thailand 2024 for the very first time on the New Year countdown stage.

Enjoy the most magnificent firework show in five sets under the concept of ‘Wheel’

1. ‘WHEEL OF DREAMS’: Dreams are our key driving force that spark hope and create new goals in life; they are a fresh new start that bring happiness and help to inspire us all.

2. ‘WHEEL OF ODYSSEY’: Life’s odyssey is not only about moving forward, but also about creating memories and collecting new experiences to help develop oneself; every little happy moment we find along the way of life.

3. ‘WHEEL OF POETIC’: Inspiration is a precious power that leads us to find new opportunities in life through beautiful and memorable moments; happy moments that are imprinted in our memory.

4. ‘WHEEL OF EVOLUTION’: Growth is about being open to new possibilities and creating a variety of colors to our life; the happy moments that come with steady progress in all of our lives.

5. ‘WHEELS OF WONDERS’: The conclusion of the happy story throughout the past year; we have created special moments that are full of memories and energy that help keep the magic of life continuing endlessly.